SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There are tons happening in town this week!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24:

Monday, Sept. 18

Tot’s and Blocks – 10 a.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library

34th Women’s Texas Senior Stroke Play Championship – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bentwood Country Club

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Chess Club – In the lobby of Stephens Central Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

34th Women’s Texas Senior Stroke Play Championship – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bentwood Country Club

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room

Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

34th Women’s Texas Senior Stroke Play Championship – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bentwood Country Club

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Sheep Unveiling: Sam’s Club – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort Concho Speaker Series – Spurs and Spur Making with local spur expert Hugh Edmonson at 12 p.m. in the Fort Concho Commissary

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for only grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month Banquet – Click here to purchase tickets.

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Friday, Sept. 22

Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get Down Fridays with Wandering Mind Brewery

Enjoy bingo, beer, food and prizes from local businesses from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wandering Mind Brewery. Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake View Homecoming against Levelland at the San Angelo Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Matt Ferrell & Friends – A Night of Comedy at Wandering Mind – Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Electrified Murals Experience Self Tour – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with Art in Uncommon Places

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plateauberfest 2023 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Plateau Brewing Co.

Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Concho Clay Studio Presents Pottery Date Night – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Concho Clay Studio. Click here to find out more information.

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Sunday, Sept. 24

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Symphony Guild Season Kickoff Event – 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Cactus Hotel

The Los Angeles Piano Trio – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall. Parking and Admission is free.