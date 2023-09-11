SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Enjoy the Lily Fest, buy handmade items from local artists, and spend an evening in the theatre this week in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17:

Monday, Sept. 11

Tots & Blocks – From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central Library

9/11 Memorial – 11 a.m. at the City of San Angelo 9/11 Memorial near Celebration Bridge and adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Stitchin’ & Storytelling with Sable – At 2:30 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central Library

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Chess Club – In the lobby of Stephens Central Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Medicare ABC’s – From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sugg Community Room at Stephens Central Library

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

San Angelo Writers Club – At 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of Stephens Central Library

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Homeless Coalition Meeting – Starting at 10 a.m. in the Sugg Community Room at Stephens Central Library

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Fort Concho Speaker Series – San Angelo and Arthur Stilwell’s Fream of Steam with author Linda Bond 12 p.m. in the Fort Concho Commissary

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Garage Band Basics – From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at STEAM Central Makerspace in Stephens Central Library for those 18 years old and older. Registration is required.

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Friday, Sept. 15

Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cricut Mug Making – From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at STEAM Central Makerspace in Stephens Central Library. This event is for those 18 years or older. Registration is required.

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get Down Fridays with Wandering Mind Brewery

Enjoy bingo, beer, food and prizes from local businesses from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wandering Mind Brewery. Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake View High vs. Lubbock High at San Angelo Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Lily Fest – From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the International Water Lily Garden

Colors of Autumn Market – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Financial Pavilion

Cactus Market Days – At 13 W. Twohig from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Clay Day – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Education Studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fiestas Patrias “Pulgaso” – From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Concho Valley Farmers Market Pavillion.

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Sunday, Sept. 17

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelo Civic Theatre presents Cabaret at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Be Theatre’s Isabel and the Runaway Train – 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.