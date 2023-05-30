SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From June 1 through June 30, LGBTQ+ community members and allies will be gathering to celebrate Pride across America.

In San Angelo, Pride activities will kick off at Kirby Park on June 3 with various other activities and events taking place throughout June. Here is what Pride events are taking place in San Angelo in 2023:

Pride in the Park and Memorial

Open Arms RRC and LGBT+ Services invites everyone to Kirby Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3 for Pride in the Park and Memorial. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., memorials will be created in honor of those in the LGBTQ+ community with the memorial beginning at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. everyone is welcome to show off their, and their furry friends Pride-themed outfits on the pavilion. At 12 p.m. there will be a Drag Queen Story Time. Local vendors, karaoke, a DJ, activities, and more will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pride at the Parrot Heads Tavern

Parrot Heads Tavern will be hosting Pride on June 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in Pride Happy Hour Celebration, meet new friends and participate in the raffle. There will be food and drink specials.

Free STI/HIV Testing

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 Open Arms LGBT+ Services will be hosting free HIV and STI testing at 113 N. Harrison St. Schedule an appointment by calling (325) 665-2000. Walk in are welcome.

The Icons of Pop Illusion Drag Bingo Show at the House of FiFi Dubois