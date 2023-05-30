SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From June 1 through June 30, LGBTQ+ community members and allies will be gathering to celebrate Pride across America.
In San Angelo, Pride activities will kick off at Kirby Park on June 3 with various other activities and events taking place throughout June. Here is what Pride events are taking place in San Angelo in 2023:
Pride in the Park and Memorial
- Open Arms RRC and LGBT+ Services invites everyone to Kirby Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3 for Pride in the Park and Memorial. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., memorials will be created in honor of those in the LGBTQ+ community with the memorial beginning at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. everyone is welcome to show off their, and their furry friends Pride-themed outfits on the pavilion. At 12 p.m. there will be a Drag Queen Story Time. Local vendors, karaoke, a DJ, activities, and more will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pride at the Parrot Heads Tavern
- Parrot Heads Tavern will be hosting Pride on June 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in Pride Happy Hour Celebration, meet new friends and participate in the raffle. There will be food and drink specials.
Free STI/HIV Testing
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 Open Arms LGBT+ Services will be hosting free HIV and STI testing at 113 N. Harrison St. Schedule an appointment by calling (325) 665-2000. Walk in are welcome.
The Icons of Pop Illusion Drag Bingo Show at the House of FiFi Dubois
- The House of FiFi Dubois will be hosting The Icons of Pop Illusion Drag Bingo Show on June 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a $5 admission fee at the door, even if you reserved a table. Food will be included in the admission price. Raffle tickets will also be sold for $1 each. Table reservation prices are:
- Two guests and four bingo cards – $15
- Four guests and 8 bingo cards – $30
- Six guests and 12 bingo cards – $55
- 8 guests and 16 bingo cards – $80
- Additional bingo cards are $1 each.
- Those that would like to reserve a table can do say through Paypal to donations@openarmscv.org, Venmo to @OpenArmsCV or by stopping by the office. For more information call (325) 655-2000.