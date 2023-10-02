SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — October is here and so are these events!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from October 3 to October 8:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

National Night Out

Join the San Angelo Police Department for National Night Out on Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. There will be live music by DJ Lil’ Mario, door prices, first responder vehicles, free pizza and so much more.

Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Genealogy Fair – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Luster

Catch realism and hyperrealism in contemporary automobile and motorcycle paintings at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from Oct. 5 through Dec. 31. This exhibit is presented by the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours: Tuesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for only grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Carnival of Animals presented by the ASU Symphony – At the First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo at 7 p.m.

Lost Girl by Kimberly Belflower presented by ASU Theatre – 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Harry Potter Party with Farnsworth Family Orthodontics

For free, families can emerge themselves into the Hary Pottery World during the Farnsworth Family Orthodontics Harry Potter Party on Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a bounce house, raffle, food trucks and games.

Jody Nix Dance – San Angelo VFW at 6 p.m.

Manny Campos – Urban Salt Kitchen and Bar at 6 p.m.

Lost Girl by Kimberly Belflower presented by ASU Theatre – 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

First Saturdays at The Chicken Farm Art Center – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Fourth Annual Witches and Wizards

Head to The Martial Pint for a day of magic with the ASU Chemistry Department, Cracked Ginger, Phat Catz Gaming and The Baer Bakery. This event will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Draw Together – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central for Teen Republic patrons

ASU Planetarium: Totality Over Texas

Learn more about how the Oct. 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024, solar eclipse will happen, the safest way to watch the eclipses and more with the Angelo State University Planetarium at 3 p.m. on Oct. 7. Tickets: General Admission – $3 Children, Seniors and Active Military – $2 ASU Students, Staff and Faculty – Free



Exhibits at Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Elktoberfest Party – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880

Fiesta at the Murphey

Join the San Angelo Symphony as they celebrate the opening concert of the 2023-2024 season at the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall on Oct. 7 starting at 7 p.m. Purchase your tickets ahead of time by clicking here.

Lost Girl by Kimberly Belflower presented by ASU Theatre – 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wild West Fest One Night Stand featuring Jake Worthington – The House of FiFi DuBois at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.