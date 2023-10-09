SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Slip away into a fairy tale with seven dwarfs, watch as the day falls into a twighlight during the eclipse or spend the day shopping at Paintbrush Alley – Whatever the choice, there is something for everyone in San Angelo this week.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Oct. 10 through Oct. 15:

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Paint & Sip with Kat Bunker – The Martial Pint from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call the Martial Pint to sign up.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery

Join Joni Abel and the staff at Raw 1899 for the Opening Champagne Reception of “Lovely Thoughts” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12. This event is free and open to the public.

Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for only grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Snow White – Murphey Performance Hall from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Friday, Oct. 13

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp Williams is back at 10950 U.S. HWY 87 N. in Carlsbad. Tickets for the haunted maze are $20 per person. The maze is open from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with scaredy cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Night of Terrors at Riverside

The Riverside Glf Course will be hosting the Night of Terrors at Riverside on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 for $10 a person. The haunted house will be open from 8 p.m. to 1a.m.

The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside

Alongside the haunted house, Riverside will be hosting a Zombie Purge Hunt. It is $20 for adults and $20 for those 18 and younger. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be included.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho. This event will continue until the first frost of the season.

Community Wide Fall Sweep

Head to the new HEB on Sherwood Way to help Keep San Angelo Beautiful clean up the community during the Fall Sweep. Register a team by emailing charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us and help make a difference on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Second Saturdays at the Railway Museum

Starting at 10 a.m. the Railway Museum of San Angelo will have food trucks, local vendors, museum tours, train rides and so much more.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days

Join over 70 vendors and food trucks for a day full of live music, children’s activities and so much more during the Paintbrush Alley Market Days on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Annular Eclipse Event with Angelo State University

The celebrate the ‘Ring of Fire’ that will be seen in the sky on Oct. 14, ASU will be hosting an Annular Eclipse Event with a DJ, various booths and free eclipse glasses.

Annular Eclipse Viewing at Stephens Central

Watch the annular eclipse over downtown San Angelo on the Stephens Central Terrace on Oct. 14. Tickets are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets will be available from Oct. 10 through Oct. 13. Limit one per person.

Angelo West Branch Library

The Angelo West Branch Library is excited to be hosting a Solar Eclipse Crafts & Viewing Party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, solar glasses and fun for the entire family. This event is free and open to all ages.

Annular Eclipse Viewing with Angelo Astronomy

Angelo Astronomy will be by Kirby Park on Edmund Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. for the annular eclipse. Telescopes with solar filters will be available for the public.

Foster Field

Angelo State Astronomers will be on Foster Field with telescopes and solar filters for the community. The solar eclipse will begin at 10:20 a.m. and will be at its max at 11:48 a.m.

Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens

Head to Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens for their solar eclipse viewing party on Oct. 14. There will be refreshments and solar glasses for attendees.

San Angelo State Park

The San Angelo State Park is hosting a viewing party for the Oct. 14 eclipse. Due to the limited number of ISO-certified solar glasses that are available and the high traffic for the eclipse, the State Park recommends arriving at the park sooner and making a reservation for the day online. It is $4 at the gate for adults. Those 12 and younger can enter for free.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shrimpfest 2023 – Kirby Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the San Angelo Rotary Club. Click here to purchase tickets.

Pumpkins at the Park 2023

Join the Living Water Lutheran Church at Unidad Park for a free pumpkin decorating event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks – Murphey Performance Hall at 8 p.m. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Night of Terrors at Riverside

The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside

Sunday, Oct. 15

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.