SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Slip away into a fairy tale with seven dwarfs, watch as the day falls into a twighlight during the eclipse or spend the day shopping at Paintbrush Alley – Whatever the choice, there is something for everyone in San Angelo this week.
Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Oct. 10 through Oct. 15:
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.
Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room
Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Paint & Sip with Kat Bunker – The Martial Pint from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call the Martial Pint to sign up.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery
- Join Joni Abel and the staff at Raw 1899 for the Opening Champagne Reception of “Lovely Thoughts” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12. This event is free and open to the public.
Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for only grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.
Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery
- Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Snow White – Murphey Performance Hall from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 13
Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch
Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Nightmare at Camp Williams
- Nightmare at Camp Williams is back at 10950 U.S. HWY 87 N. in Carlsbad. Tickets for the haunted maze are $20 per person. The maze is open from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with scaredy cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Night of Terrors at Riverside
- The Riverside Glf Course will be hosting the Night of Terrors at Riverside on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 for $10 a person. The haunted house will be open from 8 p.m. to 1a.m.
The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside
- Alongside the haunted house, Riverside will be hosting a Zombie Purge Hunt. It is $20 for adults and $20 for those 18 and younger. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be included.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho. This event will continue until the first frost of the season.
Community Wide Fall Sweep
- Head to the new HEB on Sherwood Way to help Keep San Angelo Beautiful clean up the community during the Fall Sweep. Register a team by emailing charlotte.anderson@cosatx.us and help make a difference on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Second Saturdays at the Railway Museum
- Starting at 10 a.m. the Railway Museum of San Angelo will have food trucks, local vendors, museum tours, train rides and so much more.
Paintbrush Alley Market Days
- Join over 70 vendors and food trucks for a day full of live music, children’s activities and so much more during the Paintbrush Alley Market Days on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Annular Eclipse Event with Angelo State University
- The celebrate the ‘Ring of Fire’ that will be seen in the sky on Oct. 14, ASU will be hosting an Annular Eclipse Event with a DJ, various booths and free eclipse glasses.
Annular Eclipse Viewing at Stephens Central
- Watch the annular eclipse over downtown San Angelo on the Stephens Central Terrace on Oct. 14. Tickets are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets will be available from Oct. 10 through Oct. 13. Limit one per person.
Angelo West Branch Library
- The Angelo West Branch Library is excited to be hosting a Solar Eclipse Crafts & Viewing Party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, solar glasses and fun for the entire family. This event is free and open to all ages.
Annular Eclipse Viewing with Angelo Astronomy
- Angelo Astronomy will be by Kirby Park on Edmund Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. for the annular eclipse. Telescopes with solar filters will be available for the public.
Foster Field
- Angelo State Astronomers will be on Foster Field with telescopes and solar filters for the community. The solar eclipse will begin at 10:20 a.m. and will be at its max at 11:48 a.m.
Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
- Head to Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens for their solar eclipse viewing party on Oct. 14. There will be refreshments and solar glasses for attendees.
San Angelo State Park
- The San Angelo State Park is hosting a viewing party for the Oct. 14 eclipse. Due to the limited number of ISO-certified solar glasses that are available and the high traffic for the eclipse, the State Park recommends arriving at the park sooner and making a reservation for the day online. It is $4 at the gate for adults. Those 12 and younger can enter for free.
Story Time with Joe
- Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance.
Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shrimpfest 2023 – Kirby Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the San Angelo Rotary Club. Click here to purchase tickets.
Pumpkins at the Park 2023
- Join the Living Water Lutheran Church at Unidad Park for a free pumpkin decorating event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks – Murphey Performance Hall at 8 p.m. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.
Night of Terrors at Riverside
The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside
Sunday, Oct. 15
Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.