SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Halloween is here and with it comes tons of spooky events for the whole family!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31:

Monday, Oct. 23

EnPleinAirTEXAS Free Paint Day – Artists competing in the 2023 EnPleinAir competitions will be painting anywhere that inspires them on Monday.

Tots & Blocks

Children ages one through four are welcome to attend Tots & Blocks in the Children’s Story Room in Stephens Central from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

EnPleinAir Wet Paint Gallery

Check out what EnPleinAir artists have painted so far including their work from area ranches from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallery Verde. There will also be exhibits from the previous grand prize paintings on loan from private collectors for the 10th Anniversary Exhibit.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Minecraft Club

Teen Republic patrons, grades sixth through 12, can attend Minecraft Club in the Teen Republic at Stephens Central from 4 pm. to 6 p.m. Click here to sign up to be a Teen Republic patron.

Paper-cutting Workshop with artist Zhonghe (Elena) Li

Children ages five and up can come with an adult to create traditional Chinese papercutting art with EnPleinAir artist Zhonghe Li from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This workshop will be in teh Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central. To register visit the Tom Green County Library website.

Chess Club – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby of Stephens Central. Free and open to all ages.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

EnPleinAirTEXAS Free Paint Day – EnPleinAir artists will be painting all around San Angelo!

EnPleinAirTEXAS Wet Paint Gallery – View and purchase artwork from area ranches painted by EnPleinAir artists from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallery Verde

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

Art Cart – 4 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room. This event is for Teen Republic patrons. Click here to sign up to be a Teen Republic patron.

Early Bird Holiday Cards

Those 16 years old and older can get a head start on their holiday cards by using tools like Cricut in the STEAM Central Makerspace at Stephens Central Library at 4 p.m. Seating is limited so click here to register.

Paper-cutting Workshop with artist Zhonghe (Elena) Li

Children ages five and up can come with an adult to create traditional Chinese papercutting art with EnPleinAir artist Zhonghe Li from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This workshop will be at the North Angelo Branch Library. To register visit the Tom Green County Library website.

Trunk-Or-Treat and Howl-O-Ween for your furry friend

Green Meadow Veterinary Hospital is teaming up with Cassie’s Place to host their Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat and Howl-O-Ween event on Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will highlight your pet by giving them treats, toy and more for Halloween! Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier with a current Rabies vaccination and ID tag. Cassie’s Place will also be hosting an adoption event at the same time.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

EnPleinAirTEXAS Free Paint Day – EnPleinAir artists will be painting all around San Angelo!

EnPleinAirTEXAS Concho Avenue Paint-Out – Artists will be near downtown San Angelo, along Concho Avenue or the Concho River all day long.

EnPleinAirTEXAS Wet Paint Gallery – View and purchase artwork from area ranches painted by EnPleinAir artists from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallery Verde

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Pre-K Manitee

Let your kid watch a movie while you visit with other parents at the North Angelo Branch Library at 11 a.m. This week’s selection is Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Car Show and Street Party

Head to 123 N. Chadbourne for a Car Show and Street Party as the San Angelo Museum of Fine brings “Luster” to the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend can also meet EnPleinAirTEXAS artists at a Pop-Up-Paint-Out.

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Belmore Baptist Church Trunk-Or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Hallelujah Night Trunk-Or-Treat – Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3838 Arden Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

EnPleinAirTEXAS Morning Ranch Experience with the Artists – Click here to purchase tickets.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central Library

Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Cryptid Collage

Those 18 and older can make a collage of pictures from magazines and other types of media in the STEAM Central Makerspace at Stephens Central Library at 4 p.m. Registration is required.

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fall Festival for Children with Special Needs

Jim Bass Ford is hosting its annual Fall Festival for Children with Special Needs on Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be games, refreshments and more.

Trunk-Or-Treat at Old Central Firehouse

Get your trunk-or-treating on with Old Central Firehouse on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The San Angelo Police Department, Enchanted Parties and Fro-Yo Sweets will be at the event to celebrate Halloween.

Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for Teen Republic patrons grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.

Downtown Spooktacular Stroll

Enjoy a stroll through Downtown San Angelo as your family trick-or-treats at some of your favorite businesses and restaurants. This stroll will be on Oct. 26, starting at 5:15 p.m.

Halloween at the Y

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, the YMCA on Randolph Street will be hosting its annual Halloween at the Y. The Y’s goal is to host a family-friendly event that is safe for the community.

Young Adult Book Club

Angelo West Branch is hosting the Young Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. This month’s selection is “Clown In A Cornfield” by Adam Cesare. This event is open and free to all young adults.

Central High School Trunk-Or-Treat

Head to the main parking lot, across from the cafeteria, at Central High School for Trunk-or-Treating and games! This event will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Huddle House’s Trunk-Or-Treat – Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3151 N Bryant Blvd.

San Angelo Boxing Club Trunk-Or-Treat – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 201 W. Twohig Ave on Oct. 26.

Socrates Club – 6:30 p.m. in the Lobby at Stephens Central

Friday, Oct. 27

EnPleinAir TEXAS – Artists will be visiting San Angelo public schools for special demonstrations.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EnPleinAirTEXAS “How Do They Do That?” – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cactus Hotel Ballroom. Click here to purchase tickets.

Therapaws – 3:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Walk-Thru Boo Halloween

Sunset Mall will be having their annual Walk-Thru Boo Halloween event on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday Spook Night

The CLFE Network and Chic La Flair will be hosting their third annual Saturday Spook Night at Kirby Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. Everyone is welcome to participate in the costume contests, get goodies during trunk-or-treat and watch a spooky movie.

Trunk-Or-Treat with San Angelo First Assembly

Dress up the kids in their costumes and head out for an evening of inflatables, petting zoos, a car show and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. next to Kirby Park.

First Annual Trunk-Or-Treat and Carnival – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at 303 W. Harris

EnPleinAirTEXAS Stampede Awards Party & Sale – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Fort Concho Stables. Click here to purchase a ticket.

Battle of the Bands – Round one at Fiddlestrings Bar and Patio

Kevin Gates – 7 p.m. at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage. Click here to purchase tickets.

ACT Presents Stephen King’s Misery – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Angelo Civic Center. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by clicking here.

She Kills Monsters

Opening night for BeThreate’s She Kills Monsters, by Qui Nguyen, is on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.! This show is a dramatic comedy following a woman who finds an old Dungeons and Dragons campaign. She begins playing this campaign, which was created by her deceased sister, to learn more about her lost loved one she didn’t know. This show is for ages 13 and older. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho. This event will continue until the first frost of the season.

Fine Arts Fall Fest

The Chicken Farm Art Center is putting on a Fall Festival like no other for 2023. Everyone is welcome to join in the festivities happening from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Starting off the day, EnPleinAirTEXAS artists will begin their competition. Kids will be able to paint alongside the artists with art kits from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. At 10 a.m. a stick horse race for kids will begin. Be sure to show up around 9 a.m. in order to decorate your stick horse. Musicians are also welcome to come join the Chicken Pickers Circle to play their instruments or sing with others. At 11:30 a.m., artists’ competition in “Mini Pearls” will bring their art to the promenade for judging. Those art pieces will go on sale at 12:15 p.m. At 3 p.m. there will be pumpkin painting for kids and the beer garden for adults will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk-Or-Treating at the Chicken Farm will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Musician Rylan Oaks will be taking the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to finish the Fine Art Fall Festival.

EnPleinAirTEXAS 2023 Competition Paintings Exhibit and Sale – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fort Concho Stables.

Flea Or Treat with ABA Flea Market Vendors – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 746 US 87 in San Angelo.

Bark Ranger Hike and Costume Contest

San Angelo State Park is inviting you and your furry friend out for a hike and costume on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.!

Grand Opening: Halloween at North Angelo Branch

Celebrate Halloween and a grand opening with the NorthAngelo Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, snacks and even an appearance from Therapaws! Everyone is welcome to come dressed as their favorite literary character to celebrate the grand opening and Halloween.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance.

Home for Dogs Adoption Trunk-or-Treat

Join Coldwell Banker Legacy and Cassie’s Place for a paws-otively fun time with food, games and Sparky, the fire department’s mascot! This event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Coldwell Banker Legacy parking lot on Knickerbocker.

Story-time and Crafts – North Angelo Branch Library at 2 p.m.

Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat with Mattress Firm – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spider Lab! – Angelo West Branch from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trunk-Or-Treat

This event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, at 4850 Knickerbocker Rd. with Realtor Vicky Ragsdale, Exit Reality Advantage, Stroman Title, Greg Bratcher State Farm, Enchanted Parties, Team Taylor Revolution Mortage and more!

Concho Valley Mopar and Tom’s Tires Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat

Everyone is welcome to participate in the Concho Valley Mopar and Tom’s Tires Trunk-Or-Treat, being held at 15 W. Concho St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. There will be several cars and of course candy.

Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat with Exotic Minis and Nick’s Auto Werkz – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 1402 S. Bell St.

Concho Valley Electric Coop Trucks & Treats

Concho Valley Electric Coop will be at the San Angelo Stadium parking lot on Johnson Street for Trucks and Treats from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Trunk-Or-Treat with Park Plaza

Park Plaza is inviting all goblins, witches, zombies, superheroes and princesses to attend their Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place at 2210 Howard with residents who enjoy seeing kids dressed up for Halloween!

Halloween at Heritage Park

First Christian Church and Grace Presbyterian Church are teaming up with Hank the Cowdog and Downtown San Angelo to host a Happy Halloween at Heritage Park on Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween Fall Festival with Little Rascal’s Clubhouse

Enjoy a petting zoo, games, train rides, and more with the Little Rascal’s Clubhouse at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Trunk-Or-Treat at Jackson Square Business Center – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 3100 Blk of Sherwood Way

St. Margaret’s Trunk- Or-Treat/ Dia de los Muertos

St. Margaret will be hosting a Trunk or Treat and Dia de los Muertos events on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2619 Era St. There will be food, drinks, lots of candy, games and a costume contest.

Trunk-Or-Treat at Lake View Hgh School

On Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., West Texas United By The Stars will be teaming up with Lake View PTO to host the First Annual Trunk-Or-Treat. This event will be held in the Lake View High School parking lot. There will be prizes for best costumes and best decorated trunk along with vendors and games!

Battle of the Bands – Round two at Fiddlestrings Bar and Patio

St. Joseph’s Trunk “R” Treat

Head to 301 West 17th St. from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to participate in St. Joseph Catholic Church of San Angelo’s annual Trunk “R” Us. There will be a costume and care contest along with a spook house and music by Sonido Logico.

Skate Angelo Trick-Or-Treat

The whole family can collect candy and watch as the best trick competition on skateboard and inline skates takes place at the Riverside Skate Park on Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A costume contest will also take place. This Halloween-themed event will be a fundraiser to help raise money for the damaged ramps at the skate park.

Third Annual Saturday Spook Night

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, the Third Annual Saturday Spook Night presented by The CLFE Network will be taking place at Kirby Park There will be food trucks, decorated booths for trick-or-treating, spooky movies and a costume contest.

ACT Presents Stephen King’s Misery – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Angelo Civic Center. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

She Kills Monsters – presented by BeTheatre at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets

Circle S Haunted Corn Maze

Make your way through the Haunted Corn Maze at Circle S Acres on Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and partial proceeds will go to the Continuum Dance Company, a San Angelo Broadway Academy program. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Trucks & Treats!

The 4th Annual “Trucks & Treats” Halloween Event will be held at the San Angelo Stadium Parking Lot (Johnson Street side) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 5-7:30 p.m. Kids will get the chance to get up close and personal with the large electrical service trucks. The event is sponsored by Concho Valley Electric Corporation.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Women’s Hike at San Angelo State Park – 9 a.m.

Flea Or Treat with ABA Flea Market Vendors – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 746 US 87 in San Angelo.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ACT Presents Stephen King’s Misery – 2 p.m. at the Angelo Civic Center. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Nightmare in the Concho Valley Spooktacular Fest

Join Blackshear Heights Family from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center for the Nightmare in the Concho Valley Spooktacular Fest. There will be trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, a bounce house, haunted houses, games and more!

Mathis Law Firm and Templeton Law Firm Second Annual Trunk-Or-Treat – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, at 2402 College Hills.

Halloween Carnival in Rowena

The St. Joseph Parish Hall in Rowena will be hosting a Halloween Carnival from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. This year there will be a Jack-O-Latern Contest. It is $3 to enter the contests and winners will receive cash prizes. The family can enjoy bingo, games, a costume contest and more during the Halloween Carnival.

Oasis Baptist Church Trunk-Or-Treat – Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 306 E. 39th St.

Monday, Oct. 30

Tots & Blocks

Children ages one through four are welcome to attend Tots & Blocks in the Children’s Story Room in Stephens Central from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Minecraft Club

Teen Republic patrons, grades sixth through 12, can attend Minecraft Club in the Teen Republic at Stephens Central from 4 pm. to 6 p.m. Click here to sign up to be a Teen Republic patron.

Premier High School Trunk-Or-Treat

Premier High School will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunset Dr. There will be food trucks, raffles, vendors and more!

First Annual Trunk-Or-Treat at Texas Roadhouse

The Misfits will be at Texas Roadhouse as they host their First Annual Trunk-Or-Treat at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Fall Festival [cancelled due to weather concerns]

This event has been cancelled due to inclement weather concerns. KLST, KSAN and Concho Valley Homepage will be out at Brown Honda, 52130 W Houston Harte Expy for a family-friendly Fall Festival full of games, activities and trunk-or-treat on Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trunk-Or-Treat with La Esperanza

Collect candy, dance to music and participate in a costume contest at 35 E. 31 St. with La Esperanza Clinic from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock Plaza Presents Trunk-Or-Treat

At the 100 Blk of Paint Rock Road, the Paint Rock Plaza will be presenting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. There will be games, prizes, candy, face painting and more!

Chess Club – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby of Stephens Central. Free and open to all ages.

Haunted Henry’s

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, everyone is welcome to attend Haunted Henry’s in the parking lot of The Original Henry’s. There will be food vendors, costume and best truck contests, trunk-or-treating and more!

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trick-Or-Treat at Angelo West Branch Library – 10 a.m.

Halloween: All Hallows Read! at Stephens Central Libary

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Special guest, author and paranormal investigator Thomas Kinglsey Troupe will share some of his unexplained experiences with those 14 years old and older. Bring your own lunch

4 p.m. – The Art Cart will be out in spooky style in the Children’s Story Room

5 p.m. – Campfire Stories with Guest Author, Thomas Kingsley Troupe will be taking place at the Stephen Central Library. Those ages five and up can come in their pj’s or costumes for a slightly spooky story time, s’mores and hot chocolate.

5 p.m. – Adults can make their own Zombie Doll during the Annual Zombie Doll Making Contest. This event is in the Community Room. Supplies are provided.

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Pod Mortem will be providing a Q&A session on Halloween at Stephens Central Library! Adults 18 and older can ask their questions and hear from Reneé Hunter Vasquez, John Paul Vasquez, and Travis Hunter about their podcast.

9 p.m. – Thomas Kinglsey Troupe will be leading a group of individuals on a ghost tour as they make their way through Stephens Central Library on All Hallows Eve. Registration is required but has not opened yet. This is for ages 18 and up.

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room. This event is for Teen Republic patrons. Click here to sign up to be a Teen Republic patron.

2nd Annual Trunk-Or-Treat with Packsaddle BBQ

Members of San Angelo Cars & Coffee, along with local businesses, will be handing out candy during Packsaddle BBQ’s Second Annual Trunk-Or-Treat on Oct. 31. This event is at 6007 Knickerbocker from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Markets Along the Concho Halloween Event

Food trucks, vendors, and so much more will be set up in Bart DeWitt Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a spooktacular event on Oct. 31.

Trunk-Or-Treat with Shannon

Head to the Shannon South Parking Lot for a night of trunk-or-treating on Oct. 31. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3501 Knickerbocker Rd.

Trunk-Or-Treat with Gethsemane ‘The Garden’ and Wesley Trinity UMC

This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, at 301 W. 18th St.

St. Luke United Methodist Church Trunk-Or-Treat

St. Luke United Methodist Church will be hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2781 W. Avenue N. At this trunk-or-treat, there will be games, a bounce house, face painting, music, and of course trunk-or-treating!

Primera Trunk-Or-Treat – From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 23 W. Ave J on Oct. 31.

Jeepers Reapers – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 104 E. 19th Street

Lions Club Trunk-or-Treat

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind Parking Lot, located at 555 East 6th St., the Lions Club will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31. There will be free hot dogs, popcorn, a bounce house, face painting and of course lots of candy. Call (325) 227-4350 for more information

Life Size Candy Land

On Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Jerusalem Assembly of God will be hosting its annual Life Size Candy Land, a kid-friendly place for the entire family to enjoy on Halloween. This event will be held at 1819 Volney St and will have games, family fun and of course candy!

11th Annual Trunk-Or-Treat with St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus is hosting its 11th Annual Trunk-or-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be games, a cake walk and even a haunted house. Everyone is welcome to come in costume, collect candy and dance to the DJ’s music.

Know of an event that isn’t on the list? Let us know!