SAN ANGELO, Texas — Halloween activities are ramping up in San Angelo! Here is what is happening Oct. 18 through 24:

Oct. 19

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Oct. 20

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Every Thursday the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is having two to three art activities that the whole family can enjoy at their own pace. From Oct. 13 to Oct 27 the museum will have ghost sculptures and Dia de Los Muertos altar. These activities are free and in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.



Oct. 21

Circle S Acres Haunted Corn Maze

Circle S Acres will be kicking off this spooky season on Sept. 30 with their annual corn maze and pumpkin patch! This maze and patch will be open until Nov. 5.

The haunted corn maze will be taking place on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets: $2 to enter the property Corn Maze Prices: $8 for adults $5 for children Two and under are free The $2 admission fee is included with the corn maze

Circle S is open: Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Circle S Acres website.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp William is being hosted by the Volunteer Services Council on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. This nightmare maze will have you jumping at every turn.

Those that are not sure if they can handle the scare can attend the scardey cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The maze will be open until 12 a.m. Tickets are $15 per person



Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat with Pearson’s Painting LLC

Join in the fun at San Angelo’s first Zombie Maze and Trick or Treat at Pearson’s Painting. This event will be open with vendors, food and more from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Oct. 22

Cactus Valley Expo

Sunset Mall will be hosting the Concho Valley Expo on Oct. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The community is welcome to check out the new shopping experience and vendors. The first 25 customers to attend each day will receive a free gift.



San Angelo Rotary Club Shrimpfest

The San Angelo Rotary Club Shrimpfest is set to take place at Kirby Park from 4 p..m. to 8 p.m. The “all you can eat” event will serve as a fundraising benefit for House of Faith, whose mission is taking Jesus to neighborhood children, youth and families. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

At the Shrimpfest there will also be the first Shrimpfest Cornhole Tournament benefiting the Texas Southwest Council, Boy Scouts of America. There will be payouts for first, second and third place.

Light Up The Night: Sharing Dance 2022

Learn the Light Up the Night Dance and join the flash mob at City Hall Plaza, presented by the San Angelo Health Department. Local vendors, performances by Local Dance Makers and more will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ballet San Angelo’s full-length original production Batteries Not Included: The History of Play can also be seen at the Sharing Dance celebration at 7 p.m.

To learn the dance or find more information, visit the Ballet San Angelo website.

Fort Concho After Dark

Fort Concho will be hosting Fort Concho After Dark from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those that attend will hear the tragic death of Edith Grierson, the story of Annetta Bishop, the Merriam family, and more. The Officers Quarters 1, hospital and other buildings on site will also be open for some paranormal investigation as well. Tickets: General Public – $10 Fort Concho Members – $8 For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Fort Concho website. Space is limited.

According to a recent post by Fort Concho, tickets for this event have been sold out.

Oct. 23

Cactus Valley Expo

“Field of Screams” (Labyrinth)