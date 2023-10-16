SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From the biggest Trunk or Treat event in Texas to the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration, there are plenty of events to help you and the family have a great week in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Oct. 17 through Oct. 22:

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inbetweeners Club– 2 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Stephens Central Library. Registration is required as there are only eight spots available.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Teen Scene Social – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Teen Republic Room

Just Between Friends!

The giant kids’ resale event, Just Between Friends, is returning to San Angelo! On Oct. 17, those who bought tickets beforehand can shop a day before everyone from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets and find the schedule for the event at Foster Communications Coliseum.

Family Fall Festival

Head to the Tom Green County Courthouse for trunk-or-treating, music and more with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, Hoar and H.E.B. from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia – at The Martial Pint from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for free.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Just Between Friends!

Head to Foster Communications Coliseum to shop for kids’ items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets or to find more information.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Rambelles Soccer vs. West Texas A&M – ASU Soccer Complex at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Just Between Friends!

Head to Foster Communications Coliseum to shop for kids’ items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry fee on Oct. 19 is $3 or free if a ticket was purchased. Click here to purchase tickets or to find more information.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors 3 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Volunteens! – In the Teen Republic Room for only grades six to 12. This event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stephens Central Library. An application is required.

Adult Literacy Council Annual Book Sale

On Oct. 19 the Adult Literacy Council will be hosting its Annual Book Sale preview day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Providence Baptist Church. Admission is $5.

1st Annual Dia de los Muertos Art Exhibition

Check out the 1st Annual Dia de los Muertos Art Exhibition at Coop Gallery on South Oakes Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibits will be available to view from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

Thinkin + Drinkin with Wandering Mind Brewery

Put your knowledge to the test with Wandering Mind Brewery’s Thinkin + Drinkin at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This event is written and hosted by the brewery’s head brewer. Unique prizes will be given to first, second and third place. Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Adult Literacy Council Annual Book Sale

From Oct. 20 through Oct, 23 the Adult Literacy Council will be hosting its Annual Book Sale in the Fellowship Hall of the Providence Baptist Church. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21. The sale will be closed Sunday and will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all books will be free, donations are appreciated.

Just Between Friends!

Head to Foster Communications Coliseum to shop for kids’ items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry fee on Oct. 19 is $3 or free if a ticket was purchased. A half-price sale will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets must be bought to attend the half-price sale. Click here to purchase tickets or to find more information.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Lovely Thought’s” Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 Gallery 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MHMR Concho Valley Fall Festival

Join MHMR Concho Valley at 1501 W. Beauregard for their annual Fall Festival on Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. This year’s event will include trunk-or-treating, a haunted house, games and more!

Keller Williams Trunk-Or-Treat

Keller Williams will be hosting its third annual Trunk-or-Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in its parking lot on Knickerbocker Road. The public is encouraged to dress up and spend the afternoon trick-or-treating.

Seventh Annual Sharing Dance Day – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The San Angelo Performing Art Center.

Foster Care Fair and Fun Run – Kirby Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to register for the mile color fun run.

Rambelles Volleyball vs. St. Edward’s – Junell Center/Stephens Arena at 6 p.m.

Fourth Annual Dia de los Muertos

The Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage will be filled with gorgeous marigold decorations and elaborate altars as the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Center brings Dia de los Muertos to San Angelo. On Oct. 20 and 21. Set up for ofrendas will begin on Oct. 20. Families can purchase a personal or family ofrenda leading up to the community alter at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. Click here to find out more.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp Williams is back at 10950 U.S. HWY 87 N. in Carlsbad. Tickets for the haunted maze are $20 per person. The maze will be open on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Scardey cat hours are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Central High School vs Midland Legacy – San Angelo Stadium at 7 p.m.

ACT Presents Stephen King’s Misery – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Angelo Civic Center. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Night of Terrors at Riverside

The Riverside Glf Course will be hosting the Night of Terrors at Riverside on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 for $10 a person. The haunted house will be open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Zombie Purge Hunt at Riverside

Alongside the haunted house, Riverside will be hosting a Zombie Purge Hunt. It is $20 for adults and $20 for those 18 and younger. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be included.

ASU Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire – At 8:30mp.m. in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers – Blaine’s from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $10.

ASU Midnight Madness

Join the first Rams and Rambelles basketball practice of the season in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena at 10:30 p.m. Those who attend will get the chance to meet the team, play games, and win giveaways.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho. This event will continue until the first frost of the season.

Adult Literacy Council Annual Book Sale

From Oct. 20 through Oct, 23 the Adult Literacy Council will be hosting its Annual Book Sale in the Fellowship Hall of the Providence Baptist Church. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21. The sale will be closed Sunday and will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all books will be free, donations are appreciated.

1st Annual Run for Rudi – 8 a.m. at San Angelo State Park

Fourth Annual Dia de los Muertos

Multiple activities will occur on the second day of the Dia de los Muertos celebration. Those participating in the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos will also get the chance to shop from local vendors and try new foods from food trucks. Dia de los Muertos Fun Run – 5k/10k walk or run starting at 8 a.m. at Bart DeWitt Park. Click here to register. Dia de los Muertos Car Show – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bart DeWitt Park. To register your ride, click here. Dia de los Muertos Fashion Show – 2 p.m. at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage with Leos Imports. Dia de los Muertos Catrina Contest – 8:15 p.m. at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage. Click here to register.



Just Between Friends!

Head to Foster Communications Coliseum to shop for kids’ items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry fee on Oct. 21 is $1 or free if a ticket was purchased. Click here to purchase tickets or to find more information.

ASU Homecoming Parade

The ASU Homecoming Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Campus Green and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Massie residence halls near the Junell Center.

Cactus Market Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 W Twohig Ave.

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance.

Rambelles Volleyball vs. St. Mary’s – Junell Center/Stephens Arena at 2 p.m.

Homecoming Ram Jam – LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

San Angelo Art Brawl

Plateau Brewing Co. will be hosting the first annual San Angelo Art Brawl from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The public can watch for free as eight artists face off as they paint live in the brewery. By purchasing tickets, the audience will decide who will win during three 30-minute elimination rounds. Proceeds will be donated to the winning artist’s local charity of choice. This event is family-friendly and candy will be handed out to kids.

Trail of Treats

The biggest Trunk-or-Treat in Texas is set to start at 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, thanks to New Journey San Angelo. The first 500 participants will receive a free hot dog and drink to enjoy as they make their way through the Halloween event.

Trunk-or-Treat

The Benjamin Villarreal State Farm Agency is hosting its first annual Trunk-or-Treat at 1500 N Chadbourne St. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.

ASU vs UT Permian Basin – LeGrand Stadium at 6 p.m.

Nightmare at Camp Williams – 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

ACT Presents Stephen King’s Misery – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Angelo Civic Center. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Haunted House of Horrors

Get your fright on at the Haunted House of Horrors with the Water Valley One Act Play and Water Valley FFA Boosters at 8294 US Hwy 87 N. Tickets are $15 per person and all proceeds will benefit the two groups with Water Valley.

Hours: Oct. 21 – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 22 – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Circle S Haunted Corn Maze

Make your way through the Haunted Corn Maze at Circle S Acres in Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and partial proceeds will go to the Continuum Dance Company, a program of the San Angelo Broadway Academy. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Luster – Blue Buffalo Art Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ACT Presents Stephen King’s Misery – 2 p.m. at the Angelo Civic Center. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Haunted House of Horrors – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.