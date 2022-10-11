SAN ANGELO, Texas – From the West Texas Tattoo Convention, Paintbrush Alley Market Days and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre performance, there is plenty of ways you can get in touch with your artistic side in San Angelo this week.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16:

Oct. 11

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

An opening reception for two new exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be held on Sept. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande exhibit is an exploration into the traditions and creative innovations of this region. It features 19 artists and artisans.

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition features artists who make up the Angelo State University Art Department. These artists are: Kat Truth Ewdiwn Cuenco Randy Hall Chris Stewart Ben Sum Hayun Surl John Vinlarek Leila Yarian

Both of these exhibits will be at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum from Sept. 22 through Nov. 7. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is free to the public.



Oct. 12

Oct. 13

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Every Thursday the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is having two to three art activities that the whole family can enjoy at their own pace. From Oct. 13 to Oct 27 the museum will have ghost sculptures and Dia de Los Muertos altar. These activities are free and in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.



Oct. 14

The West Texas Tattoo Fall Convention

From 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., on Oct. 14 The West Texas Tatoo Fall Convention will be taking place at the Foster Coliseum in San Angelo. Those wishing to attend can follow The West Texas Tattoo Convention on Instagram to browse the artist lineup and their work, allowing you to contact the artist for an appointment at the show. Click on the link here for tickets and more information.



Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre will be performing an ensemble made of 14 professional, full-time dancers. These dancers will perform to a mixed repertory of jazz, modern, spiritual and ethnic works by choreographers known nationally and internationally. This show is Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Murphey Performance Hall. Tickets: Tickets range from $17 to $45 and can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.



Fort Concho After Dark

Fort Concho will be hosting Fort Concho After Dark from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those that attend will hear the tragic death of Edith Grierson, the story of Annetta Bishop, the Merriam family, and more. The Officers Quarters 1, hospital and other buildings on site will also be open for some paranormal investigation as well. Tickets: General Public – $10 Fort Concho Members – $8 For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Fort Concho website. Space is limited.

According to a recent post by Fort Concho, tickets for this event have been sold out.

Oct. 15

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Oct. 15 The West Texas Tatoo Fall Convention will be taking place at the Foster Coliseum in San Angelo.



Paintbrush Alley Market Days

Over 60 different local vendors, artists, creators and more will be at Paintbrush Alley and the Pop Art Museum for Paintbrush Alley Market Days. The public is welcome to attend the pet and family-friendly event full of live music, food trucks and more. Paintbrush Alley Market Days is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 behind the Texas Theatre.

Storming Designs will also be at Paintbrush Market Days. Join in the fun with a $10 painting session. All paint supplies are included.

Cactus Market Days: Trick or Treat

Cactus Market Days will also be taking place in downtown San Angelo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15. Local vendors will be set up along with Trick or treat booths, BBQ, music and other fun activities for children. Cactus Market Days is located across from the Cactus Hotel.



Whiskey Adventures (San Angelo Whiskey Collective)

Join the “American Queen Voyages” as they present their first genuinely public event hosted by the Beared Barista. Expert Bruce, collector Shawn and the Bearded Barista himself will be presenting different whiskeys from America and Europe along with coffee, wine and charcuterie. During this event, attendees will also get the chance to hear about the exciting opportunity to cruise in Bourbon country and preview future trips to local Texas distilleries. Whiskey Adventures will be at the Be Theatre at 82 Gillis St from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.



Texas Strong Concert Series 2022 Featuring Lonestar, Drake Milligan and The Stateline Band

1st Community Federal Credit Union is presenting the Texas Strong Concert Series featuring Lonestar with special guests Drake Milligan, Matt Castillo and The Stateline Band at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage. Gates will open at 5:30, the show will begin at 6:30. Tickets can be purchased on the Stubwire website.



Oct. 16

St. Ambrose Fall Festival

The St. Ambrose Fall Festival is taking place in Wall on Oct. 16 beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be turkey and sausage lunches, games and activities for kids, a high school corn hole tournament and more.

