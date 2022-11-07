SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tacos, concerts, crafts and more are all on the agenda this week in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13:

Nov. 7

Taco ‘Bout Membership social with San Angelo Republican Women

Join the San Angelo Republican Women for the Taco ‘Bout Membership social event that is taking place at the San Angelo VFW from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. There will be a full taco and salad bar and visitors will be able to learn more about memberships with the San Angelo Republican Women. This event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 8

The Mesquite Trio annual fall concert

On Nov. 8 beginning at 7:30 p.m., ASU’s The Mesquite Trio will be hosting their annual fall concert in the Carr Education-Fine Arts building. This concert, which is free and open to the public, will be in the Eldon Black Recital Hall in the EFA building at 2602 Dena Dr. The Mesquite Trio is made up of Dr. Timothy Bonenfant on clarinets, Dr. Constance Kelley on flutes and Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoons.

Nov. 9

Fabulous Equinox Concert

Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson will host a show at the Murphey Performance Hall with the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. Those attending will get the chance to watch and listen to their favorite melodies throughout history, including some country and rock. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.



Natural Selection at the ASU Planetarium

This show put on by the Angelo State Planetarium follows Charles Darwin’s voyage with the HMS Beagle to the Galapagos Islands, which later developed his theory of transmutation by natural selection.

This show will be at the Angelo State Planetarium at 7 p.m. Tickets: Adults – $3 Children, active military and senior citizens – $2. ASU students, faculty and staff – free.



Nov. 10

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Every Thursday the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is having two to three art activities that the whole family can enjoy at their own pace. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 the museum will have leather bracelet stamping, a Calico corn sculpture and a Harlem renaissance collage. These activities are free and in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.



The Kringle Mingle

Those 21 and older are invited to the Kringle Mingle at the San Angelo Studios at 12 E Twohig Ave. Those that attended are encouraged to bring their own wine to share, a wine glass and their favorite, homemade holiday cookies. There is a 26-person limit for this event. Those that bring cookies and wine will be admitted for $15, those without can enter for $20. To RSVP email musclesNmorsels@gmail.com.



Artists’ Gallery Talk

Two artists will be giving an evening gallery talk in conjunction with the “True Texas” exhibit at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10. Gady Douglas, a leader crafter from Rocksprings and Jeremy Balderrama, a duck call maker from Brownwood will spend about 20 minutes talking about that work and craft then will engage in a question and answer session with those in attendance.

Birth of Planet Earth at the ASU Planetarium

On Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. the ASU Planetarium will be sharing the twisted tale of Earth’s origin narrated by Richard Dormer. This show will explain how Earth became a living planet and what history tells us about finding other worlds that are Earth-like. Tickets: Adults – $3 Children, active military and senior citizens – $2. ASU students, faculty and staff – free.



Nov. 11

Veterans Commemorative Ceremony

Fairmount Cemetery will be hosting the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Home Grown Music Fest

Ginger Roots Events is partnering up with City Limits to host the first annual Home Grown Music Fest. From Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 there will be multiple artists playing at City Limits. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office will also be at the event for the Sheriff’s Sleigh to help families in the San Angelo area get gifts for children on Christmas. Friday lineup: The Day Workers – 7 p.m. 12 Mile – 9:30 p.m. Case Hardin – 11:15 p.m.



Nov. 12

Hanks River Run

Grab your furry friend and hit the trail for the Hank River Run benefiting COncho Valley PAWS and Heritage Park on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. Those wishing to participate can join in the mile run/walk for free or enter the 5K for $25. The first 50 runners to sign up will receive a free t-shirt.

Family Clay Day

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting a free, in-person clay day on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this time, families can paint an ornament to take home in the SAMFA’s education studio.

Along with painting ornaments, there will be a demonstration by True Texas II artist Wayland Dobbs. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dobbs will be showing how to build a tinker toy in the museum foyer.

Home Grown Music Fest

Saturday lineup: Danny Parra – 2:45 p.m. Man Called Pat – 4 p.m. Drawing a Blank – 6:30 p.m. Jonathon Matthews – 7:45 p.m. Trading Company – 9 p.m. 100 Smokes – 10:15 p.m.



Nov. 13

Home Grown Music Fest

Sunday brunch: Holli Garret – 12 p.m. Abbey Duncan – 1:15 p.m.



Play It Again Concert with the West Texas Jazz Orchestra

On Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the West Texas Jazz Orchestra, led by James Bode, will be hosting their Play It Again Concert in the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. This band, made of area high school and junior band directors along with ASU music professors and other musicians will play music selections by composers like Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Ticket prices: General Public – $10 SAMFA Members – $8 Students (elementary through high school) – $5 Senior Citizens and Military – $5 Angelo State University Students – FREE with student ID Tickets can be purchased on the SAMFA website.



Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!