SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving just passed and Christmas is just around the corner with tons of activities in San Angelo that the whole family can enjoy.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:

Nov. 28

Paint N Pints: Snowman Cheers!

Get in the festive spirit by painting a snowman on a 11X14 canvas and enjoying drinks at Zero One Taproom on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Register to save a seat for $35 by clicking here. All art supplies will be provided.

Nov. 29

Angelo State annual Christmas Tree Lighting

At 5 p.m. Angelo State University will be celebrating Christmas will the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. The ASU Symphony Orchestra and Chorale will provide a special Holiday Pops concert while guest skate on synthetic ice, bounce in a bouncy house and decorate ornaments and cookies. These activities will take place in front of the Mayer Museum at 2501 W Ave. N.

Nov. 30

Stories and Songs

Head to the Story Room at Stephens Central Library in downtown San Angelo at 10:30 a.m. for Stories and Songs targeted at preschool-age kids every Wednesday and Thursday.

ASU Jazz Combo – The House of FiFi Dubois at 7 p.m.

Dec. 1

Stories and Songs

Holiday Party and Blues Jam

The San Angelo Blues Society will serve roast pork loin with all the sides during their 2022 Holiday Party and Blues Jam at the San Angelo VFW. Blues musicians and anyone that can play will be jamming out from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Non-members can get a plate and hang out for $10, members will be free. There will also be raffle and door prizes during the party.

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular

Celebrate Nochebuena, Christmas Eve, at the Murphey Performance Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Watch performances by Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and learn more about the traditions and customs that those in Mexico celebrate during Christmas.

Dec. 2

Christmas at Old Fort Concho – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Head to Fort Concho Dec. 2 through Dec 4 for Christmas at Old Fort Concho. There will be living history, live music, vendors and much more. Adults can enter the grounds for a day for $7, seniors and military for $5 and children ages 7 to 17 can enter for $3. Weekend passes can also be purchased for $14 for adults, $10 for military and seniors and $6 for children. Those ages six and younger will be admitted for free.

Concho Christmas Light Tour

The 29th annual Concho Christmas Light Tour will kick off on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. This self-guided light tour is two and a half miles along the Concho River with nearly three million lights.

The tour will begin at Bryant Boulevard and 1st Street, just north of the Main Post Office in San Angelo. This tour will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m Lights will be on every night from Dec. 2 until Dec. 31 There is a voluntary donation of $8.



Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

The Angelo Civic Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical beginning Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. This show is a stage adaptation that features 17 Irving Berlin songs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Angelo Civic Theatre website.

Dec. 3

Friends of the Library Inventory-reduction Book Sale

The Stephens Central Library will be having its December book sale for sealed-bid auctions, half-price hardbacks and more on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. Cash, card and carryout are all available.

Christmas at Old Fort Concho – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday Market

Over 50 handmade vendors will be at the First Financial Pavilion on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Greater San Angelo Grafts Guild Holiday Market. Entry to the market is free.

Breakfast with the Grinch

Catch the Grinch for breakfast at the First Christian Church at 29 N Oakes St. from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Those in attendance can enjoy food, photos with Santa, fun activities and more.

Santa Saturday – Young Life of San Angelo

Stadium Park will be presenting and hosting its first annual Santa Saturdays every Saturday through Dec. 24. Every Saturday there will be a different local youth-oriented non-profit organization present with Santa, picture opportunities and gift-wrapping stations that serve as fundraising opportunities for these organizations. Stadium Parks will also be donating $500 to the local non-profit organization for the day. Those in attendance can also win prizes donated by Stadium Park merchants every Saturday.

On Dec. 3 Young Life of San Angelo will be at Stadium Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Santa to help celebrate Christmas and wrap gifts.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days

At 10 a.m. holiday shoppers can get their Christmas presents from local vendors and artists at Paintbrush Alley Market Days. Santa, the Grinch, food trucks and live music will all be at the family and dog-friendly event.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

Christmas at Concho Crossings

Local vendors will be set up in the courtyard at 113 E Concho Ave. for Christmas at Concho Crossings from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa on these days from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

In the parking lot at the corner of Concho Avenue and Chadbourne Street, the annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Lights of Christmas Parade – Downtown San Angelo at 6 p.m.

A Merry Litte Holiday Pops

At 7 p.m. in the Murphey Performance Hall, A Merry Little Holiday Pops by the San Angelo Symphony will be taking the stage featuring soloist Mark Covey and Angela Gossett. To catch this popular and traditional music, purchase your tickets by clicking here.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4

Christmas at Old Fort Concho – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sugar Plum Tea Party

The Sugar Plum Fairy is joining Ballet San Angelo for their annual fundraiser by hosting the Sugar Plum Tea Party at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 82 Gillis St. The cast of The Nutcracker presented by Ballet San Angelo will be in character providing teas and treats to those that attend. Tickets can be purchased for this event by visiting the Ballet San Angelo website.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.

San Angelo Chorus – Nothern Lights

Head to the Brooks and Bates Theatre on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. to sing along to some of your favorite carols with the San Angelo Chorus. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!