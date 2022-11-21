SAN ANGELO, Texas — Although Thanksgiving is this week, there are still plenty of things to do in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.

Here is what is happening from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26:

Nov. 22

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

An opening reception for two new exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be held on Sept. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande exhibit is an exploration into the traditions and creative innovations of this region. It features 19 artists and artisans.

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition features artists who make up the Angelo State University Art Department. These artists are: Kat Truth Ewdiwn Cuenco Randy Hall Chris Stewart Ben Sum Hayun Surl John Vinlarek Leila Yarian

Both of these exhibits will be at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum from Sept. 22 through Nov. 27.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is free to the public.

Nov. 23

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 25

51st annual Open House at the Chicken Farm Art Center

On Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 the Chicken Farm Art Center will be hosting its 51st annual Open House with art, music, food and more beginning at 10 a.m.

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

B.A.D. Improv Black Friday Extravaganza!

Those 16 and up can enjoy the long-running Be Theatre tradition of the B.A.D. Black Friday Extravaganza on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 on the Be Theatre website.

Nov. 26

51st annual Open House at the Chicken Farm Art Center

Fall in Love Date Nights

Fall in love and make your own clay pie dish at Fall in Love Date Nights at the Concho Clay Studio. Starting at 6 p.m. couples and friends can learn how to use a clay slab and various texture tools with refreshments provided by Helen’s Bistro and Bakery. Tickets are $90 for two.



Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!