SAN ANGELO, Texas — Are you prepared for the holidays? Some events taking place in San Angelo can help you get your Christmas decorations and presents ahead of time!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Nov. 15 through Nov. 20

Nov. 15

Desserts & Coffee from Around the World – Houston Harte University Center lobby

The signature event of the week will feature a station offering gourmet coffees and special desserts from the home countries of ASU international students. Information booths on the various countries will also be presented by the students.

Santa comes to Sunset Mall

Santa Clause will be making stops at Sunset Mall in San Angelo beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. Santa will be here until 7 p.m. with a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 16

Santa comes to Sunset Mall – from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meet the Quilters – San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 1:30 p..m

Several members of the Voca Quilting Club will engage with visitors about a handmade quilt on display in conjunction with the “True Texas” exhibit at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Holiday Sip and Shop at Venture19

Venture19 is inviting the public to join their Holiday Sip and Shop from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can enjoy card giveaways, drinks, finger foods and a free goodie bag with a purchase of $75 or more.

Nov. 17

Fries from Around the World – Houston Harte University Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During this event, a variety of fries and chips from around the world will be served, including patates bravas from Spain, masala chips from the United Kingdom, and slap chips from South Africa for international education week. This event is free and open to the public.

Santa comes to Sunset Mall – from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Every Thursday the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is having two to three art activities that the whole family can enjoy at their own pace. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 the museum will have leather bracelet stamping, a Calico corn sculpture and a Harlem renaissance collage. These activities are free and in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.



K-Pop Mini-Concert – UC Davidson Conference Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants can experience Korean culture through K-Pop music. Dancing and singing performances will be featured, and the audience is invited to join in for international education week.

Nov. 18

West Texas Winter Boat Show

Check out the new boats, Sea-Doos, platoons and more at the 2022 West Texas Winter Boat Show at 4160 W Houston Harte on Nov. 18 and 19 beginning at 7 a.m.

Santa comes to Sunset Mall – from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

West Texas Winter Boat Show – 4160 W Houston Harte at 7 a.m.

Third annual Christmas in San Angelo – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum

Grab your Christmas presents at the third annual Christmas in San Angelo at Foster Communications Coliseum on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20. Multiple vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to come stroll the shops for free and get a picture with Santa.

Goodfellow Air Force Base 40th annual Santa’s Market – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 40th annual Santa’s Market is set to take place at Goodfellow Air Force Base with 130 craft booths and a special visit from Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to pick out Christmas presents and enjoy the only day the public is welcome to visit the base, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa comes to Sunset Mall – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 20

Third annual Christmas in San Angelo – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum

Santa comes to Sunset Mall – from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Blue Grass and Blue Bell – 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Life Center at Siera Vista United Methodist Church