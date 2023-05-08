SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Wonder through history, check out some of San Angelo’s biggest attractions and celebrate your mother this week in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from May 9 through May 14:

May 9

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library System Stephens Central

May 10

Children’s and STEAM Grand Reopening at Stephens Central Libary

The Children’s Department and STEAM Center Makerspace at the Stephens Central Tom Green County Library in downtown San Angelo will be hosting its grand reopening at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and check out the renovated space.

May 11

San Angelo Travel Fair

Head to 210 Henry O’Flipper Street in the Fort Concho Stables to celebrate travel and tourism week in San Angelo, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Angelo will be highlighting its tourism attractions and partners.

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From May 4 through May 11 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Kinetic Circus Toy Butterfly Box Rainbow Collage



Mother’s Day Mosey

Downtown San Angelo Incorporated is dedicating a night for all the mothers out there! From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 13 plus businesses in downtown San Angelo will be offering free drinks, treats and discounts. All mothers are welcome to gather their friends and spend a well-deserved night on the town. Old Central Firehouse – Free Mimosas for all Mothers Texas Angels Boutique – Free wine + Raffle Serenity’s Causal Wear – Free Rose + 20% off Cowboy Up Chocolates – Free samples + 10% off + New beverages Wandering Mind Brewery – Beer Samples Fuentes Cafe – 10% Discount + $25.00 Gift Card to First Place Bingo Card Winner Heavenly Shoes – up to 50% off select items Froyo Sweets Downtown – Free Cotton Candy Brix Winery – Free Charcuterie cup & Wine Tasting Myers Boutique : Kate Loxton freebies and 1 free wine glass per mom. Whiskey River Saloon : Free Mimosas Trufant Bro. Tattoos – $40 Select Tattoos Arms/Legs + Gift Card Raffle

For more information follow the link below:

Angelo Catholic School Multi-Culture Fair

Every class at Angelo Catholic School will be exhibiting what they’ve learned about different countries beginning at 6 p.m. The school invites you to learn about the food, culture, history and religion of different countries around the world.

Lincoln and Lake View Bands Spring Concert

The Lincoln and Lake View bands will be hosting their spring concert at the Riverstage. This concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

May 12

San Angelo Broadway Academy presents Phantom of the Opera

The San Angelo Broadway Academy will be bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the April to the Murphey Performance Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. Catch this show filled with flying chandeliers, a live orchestra, and more from May 12 through May 14. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the San Angelo Performing Arts website.



May 13

Longhorn and Bison Viewing with a Ranger

Enter through the Southgate House and join Ranger Tara at the Bison and Longhorn viewing area at 9 a.m. for a Bison and Longhorn viewing. Those 13 and under can attend for $4 at the gate. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free.



Second Saturday at the Railway Museum

The Railway Museum of San Angelo is going to be full of train rides, food trucks, local vendors and painting with Storming Designs for $10 for Mother’s Day weekend! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., everyone is welcome to come and spend a day at the museum.

Mother’s Day Sip N Shop

The Desert Paintbrush invites you to ‘treat yo mother’ and join them for their Mother’s Day Sip N Shop event. Multiple of vendors will be set up including handmade jewelry and clothing and event dog items for fur mamas. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books on Saturday, May 13 for Story Time with Joe. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

San Angelo Broadway Academy presents Phantom of the Opera – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

Pulgaso “Dia de Las Madres Fiesta”

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. the “Dia de Las Madres Fiesta” will be taking place at the El Paseo, across from Fort Concho. Food trucks, vendors, kids activities, mom tournaments and so much more will happen during the fiesta.

Moebius Fun Run and Walk

One in 50,000 births in the United States is affected by Moebius syndrome, a rare neurological condition that affects the muscles that control facial expressions and eye movement. This can often cause those that have Moebius to not be able to smile. This 5k or mile will start at 6 p.m. in City Park behind the Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom. All donations will go to Kara Smiles Fund, a group helping people receive a “Smile Surgery” For more information click here.



Smores with a Ranger

Join Ranger Tara for some smores from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the San Angelo State Park. Those wanting to create their own delicious smores are welcome to bring their own toppings and can meet at the Chaparral Pavilion on the south side of the park. Those 13 and under can attend for $4 at the gate. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free.



Second Chance Prom

Open Arms will be hosting its second annual Second Chance Prom from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. This year’s theme will be a sideshow circus. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.



May 14

San Angelo Broadway Academy presents Phantom of the Opera – 2 p.m.