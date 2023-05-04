SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Art, music, cook-offs, shopping and more are all on the calendar this week in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from May 4 through May 7:

May 4

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From May 4 through May 11 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Kinetic Circus Toy Butterfly Box Rainbow Collage



For KING + COUNTRY Concert at Foster Communications Coliseum

May 5

Freedom Fiesta

MHMR Concho Valley will be hosting a free Freedom Fiesta from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 424 S. Oakes St. This family-friendly event will have games, a DJ, prizes, face paint and more.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration – Martial Pint

Danye Pack will be kicking off Martial Pint’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration at 7 p.m. on May 5 with Tyler Halverson will be taking the stage after. This event will go on until 12 a.m.

B.A.D. Improv’s “The Regretful & The Forgetful” Marathon

BeTheatre invites everyone to join B.A.D. Improv’s “The Regretful & The Forgetful” Marathon at 8 p.m.

May 6

Household Hazardous Waste Disposal

Safely dispose of your hazardous waste beginning at 8 a.m. at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

Free Comic Book Day

Get a free comic book on Free Comic Book Day at the Teen Republic in the Tom Green County Library from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Princess & Superhero Pop Up Event

The Grind Coffee and Cafe will be hosting some of your favorite princesses and superhero from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to dress up in their costume for pictures, drinks and treats.

CHS Senior Art Show at the Coop Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Saturday at the Chicken Farm Art Center – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First Annual Tejas Pepperfest

The First annual Tejas Pepperfest will be kicking off at 10 a.m. at the First Financial Pavilion. The chili cook-off will take place Saturday until 6 p.m. Along with the cook-off vendors from Texas and New Mexico will be set up in the pavilion. Admission is $5. All proceeds will go to the Hopper House



2023 Boots, Buckles and Pearls with Roger Creager

Roger Creager will be headlining Sonora Bank’s 2023 Boots, Buckles and Pearls event taking place. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

May 7

First Annual Tejas Pepperfest

Best Salsa Contest – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Imagine the Possibilities – Downtown San Angelo from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

San Angelo Chorus – City of Stars