SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Comedy, dance and film are all on the calendar this week! Here is what is happening in San Angelo from May 30 through June 4:

Tuesday, May 30

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library

Wednesday, May 31

San Angelo READS! Summer Pop Up Event

From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. the free San Angelo READS! Summer Pop Up Event will be taking place in the parking lot at the San Angelo Stadium. Activities include bowling for books, Kona Ice, a petting zoo, book walk, karaoke and more!

Thursday, June 1

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Murphey Performance Hall.

Friday, June 2

Teen Clay and Play Movie Night: Karate Kid

The Concho Clay Studio is hosting teen movie nights throughout the summer and is kicking off with Karate Kid. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. those age 14 to 18 can meet friends, enjoy a movie and make their own Japanese tea bowl for $15. Click here to register.



Geek Nights – Legend of Zelda

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Geek Nights will be taking place in the Community Room at the Stephens Central Library. Adults 18 and up are welcome to join in the contests, games crafts and more.

Downtown Movie Night: Back to the Future

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Back to the Future will be featured on June 2nd’s movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text 325 473-1208 for more information.



Pat Green – June 2 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Saturday, June 3

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Tim Vasquez Benefit Cornhole Tournament & Crawfish Boil – 10 a.m. at Sports Next Level

Pride in the Park and Memorial

Open Arms RRC and LGBT+ Services invites everyone to Kirby Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Pride in the Park and Memorial. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., memorials will be created in honor of those in the LGBTQ+ community with the memorial beginning at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. everyone is welcome to show off their, and their furry friends Pride-themed outfits on the pavilion. At 12 p.m. there will be a Drag Queen Story Time. Local vendors, karaoke, a DJ, activities and more will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Saturdays at the Chicken Farm Art Center – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Campfire Stories

The Stephens Central Library will be kicking off its 2023 Campfire Stories on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event will have furry friends, games, crafts, local celebrity story times and more. The Campfire Stories program is for preschoolers to second graders. The program will continue every Wednesday and Thursday in June and July at 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, May 20. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Drew Moreland – 8:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois on June 3

Sunday, June 4

Glitches Pinball Tournament