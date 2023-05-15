SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There is plenty of events to get you moving and grooving taking place in town this week!

Check out what is happening in San Angelo from May 16 through May 20:

Tuesday, May 16

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Police Memorial 1.5 mile Walk/Run

Various activities will occur across San Angelo in honor of Police Week. On Tuesday, May 16 a Police Memorial 1.5 mile Walk/Run will be taking place at 6 p.m. at the San Angelo Police Department.

Thursday, May 18

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Police Week Golf Tournament

The Police Week Golf Tournament will occur at 8:30 a.m. at the Quicksand Golf Course. It is $80 per person. For more information contact SrA Robert Baylor at Robert.baylor@us.af.mil



Art Thursday at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From May 18 through May 25 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Spiral Snail Art Chihuly Challenge Sherry Owens Wooden Sculpture



Back The Blue Family Night

Location: Old Central Firehouse (200 S Magdalen St.)

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lincoln and Lake View Mariachi Spring Concert – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bill Aylor Memorial Riverstage

San Angelo Blues Festival – Rowdy Richter at The House of Fifi Dubois at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Ecumenical Service – Glen Meadows Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

Color Dash with Trinity Lutheran School

Students and parents with Trinity Lutheran School Run or walk during their Color Dash from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the end of the Trinity Olympics. For more information or to sign up click here.

Ballet San Angelo presents Everybody Moves at Brooks and Bates Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase your tickets visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Simply Texas Blues Festival – Rochelle and The Sidewinders at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Simply Texas Blues Festival

Rib Cook-Off – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Twohig between Chadbourne and Irving

– 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Twohig between Chadbourne and Irving Car Show – 9 a.m. to noon on the corner of Chadbourne and Irving

Armed Forces Day at Fort Concho

Fort Concho will be hosting its annual Armed Forces Day celebration on May 20. Displays and exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special program happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bark Ranger Hike

Bring your four-legged friend on a guided hike through Chaparral and Hrny Toad at the San Angelo State Park. All pets must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Those interested in the hike can meet at the playground parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Gate admission is $4 for those 13 and up and free for children 12 and younger.



Cactus Market Days – 13 W Twohig Ave from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, May 20. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Simply Texas Blues Festival – Band competition from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the House of FiFi Dubois

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

Ballet San Angelo presents Everybody Moves at Brooks and Bates Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Simply Texas Blues Festival – Concert at 7:30 p.m. with Oscar Ornelas and special guest The Blues Bank