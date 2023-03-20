SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Watch professional ballet dancers, create your own art, catch a mesmerizing magic show and so much more all in San Angelo this week!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Tuesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 26:

March 21

Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Look at dazzling displays by printmaker and sculptor Orna Feinstein, and painter and sculptor McKay Otto at the Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho from February 16 through April 9. These exhibits done by Texas artists can be seen Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



March 22

World Ballet Series: Cinderella

A cast of 40 professional ballet dancers will be bringing the magical world of Cinderella to the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall on March 22 at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Planetarium: Cosmic Journey

The Angelo State Planetarium is presenting a Cosmic Journey show at 7 p.m. on March 22. There is an admission fee of $3 for adults. Children, senior citizens and active military will be charged $2. ASU staff, faculty and students receive free entry. More information can be found on the Angelo State Planetarium website.



March 23

Art Thursday – San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From March 23 through April 6 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Rain Chain Flower Power Sculpture Garden Starter Kit



Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam will be back at the Railway Museum of San Angelo beginning Thursday, March 23 and continuing through March 26. For more information or to purchase your ticket visit the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.

March 24

Ronnie and the Redwoods – Blaines Pub – 10 p.m.

March 25

Earnest Pugh Worship Concert

Award-nominated singer Earnest Pugh will have a concert at the Christian House of Prayer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase your tickets visit the House of Prayer website.

Slaid Cleaves live at the Chicken Farm Art Center

Americana and folk stalwart Slaid Cleaves will be taking the stage at the Chicken Farm Art Center on March 25 at 7 p.m. Be sure to purchase your tickets to listen to producer Scrappy Jud Newcomb and Cleaves’ newly released album!

San Angelo Symphony – The Gatlin Brothers

For $25 you can listen to The Gatlin Brothers in the ASU Junell Center at 7 p.m. as they play country classics. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Mike Super Magic

NBC’s hit TV show ‘Phenomenon’ winner and America’s Got Talent finalist Mike Super Magic will be dazzling those across the Concho Valley at the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

March 26

Play It Again concert with the West Texas Jazz Orchestra