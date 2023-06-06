SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Campfire stories, singing zoo animals and a Family Fiesta Night are all on the agenda this week in San Angelo. Here is what is happening in San Angelo from June 7 through June 11:

Wednesday, June 7

SuSan at Urban Salt – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Madagascar the Musical

Madagascar the Musical will be hitting the stage for one show only at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m. on June 8. Visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Campfire Story Night

Fort Concho will be hosting Camp Fire Story Nights in the courtyard from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stories will be about those that lived at the fort and smores will be served. All ages are welcome.

Friday, June 9

A Night at the Speakeasy

The San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council is presenting A Night at the Speakeasy from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a night off of cool jazz. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Saturday, June 10

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Longhorn and Bison Viewing with a Ranger

Enter through the Southgate House and join Ranger Tara at the Bison and Longhorn viewing area at 9 a.m. for a Bison and Longhorn viewing. Those 13 and under can attend for $4 at the gate. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free.



Second Saturdays at the Railway Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

History Center Stage: The Giant Story of Santa Rita #1 – Brookes and Bates Theatre at 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, May 20. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pulgaso “Family Fiesta Night”

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at El Paseo Family Fiesta Night will be taking place with food trucks, local vendors, games, kids activities and more!

Wade Bowen – June 10 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Midnight River Choir – June 10 at The House of Fifi Dubois from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

The Icons of Pop Illusion Drag Bingo Show at the House of FiFi Dubois