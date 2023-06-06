SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Campfire stories, singing zoo animals and a Family Fiesta Night are all on the agenda this week in San Angelo. Here is what is happening in San Angelo from June 7 through June 11:

Wednesday, June 7

SuSan at Urban Salt – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

  • The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Madagascar the Musical

Campfire Story Night

  • Fort Concho will be hosting Camp Fire Story Nights in the courtyard from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stories will be about those that lived at the fort and smores will be served. All ages are welcome.

Friday, June 9

A Night at the Speakeasy

  • The San Angelo Cultural Affairs Council is presenting A Night at the Speakeasy from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a night off of cool jazz. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Saturday, June 10

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

  • The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Longhorn and Bison Viewing with a Ranger

  • Enter through the Southgate House and join Ranger Tara at the Bison and Longhorn viewing area at 9 a.m. for a Bison and Longhorn viewing.
    • Those 13 and under can attend for $4 at the gate. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free.

Second Saturdays at the Railway Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

History Center Stage: The Giant Story of Santa Rita #1 – Brookes and Bates Theatre at 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Story Time with Joe

  • Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, May 20. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Japanese Club

  • Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pulgaso “Family Fiesta Night”

  • From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at El Paseo Family Fiesta Night will be taking place with food trucks, local vendors, games, kids activities and more!

Wade Bowen – June 10 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Midnight River Choir – June 10 at The House of Fifi Dubois from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

The Icons of Pop Illusion Drag Bingo Show at the House of FiFi Dubois

  • The House of FiFi Dubois will be hosting The Icons of Pop Illusion Drag Bingo Show on June 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a $5 admission fee at the door, even if you reserved a table. Food will be included in the admission price. Raffle tickets will also be sold for $1 each. Table reservation prices are:
    • Two guests and four bingo cards – $15
    • Four guests and 8 bingo cards – $30
    • Six guests and 12 bingo cards – $55
    • 8 guests and 16 bingo cards – $80
    • Additional bingo cards are $1 each.
  • Those that would like to reserve a table can do say through Paypal to donations@openarmscv.org, Venmo to @OpenArmsCV or by stopping by the office. For more information call (325) 655-2000.