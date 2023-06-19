SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It’s a full week of events in San Angelo including bull riding, music and boat races!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from June 20 through June 25:

Tuesday, June 20

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Kids World at Sunset Mall – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room for a chemistry show by Angelo State University

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library System Stephens Central

Thursday, June 22

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Campfire Story at Fort Concho

Fort Concho will be hosting Camp Fire Story Nights in the courtyard from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stories will be about those that lived at the fort and smores will be served. All ages are welcome.

Friday, June 23

Showdown San Angelo Boat Races – For more information click here

EnPleinAirTEXAS Block Party

Daycee Oswalt – June 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Plateau Brewing Co.

Be Theatre’s CaBEret Drag Show

The most talented Queens in San Angelo will be putting on three different themed shows in the BlackBox Theatre. Drag Show: Musical Theatre Edition – Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. Once Upon a Time Drag Show – Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Queen’s Choice Drag Show – Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

John Conlee – June 23 at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval

Downtown Movie Night: Hook

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Hook will be featured on June 2nd’s movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, June 24

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Pride in the Park and Memorial

Open Arms RRC and LGBT+ Services invites everyone to Kirby Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 24 for Pride in the Park and Memorial. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., memorials will be created in honor of those in the LGBTQ+ community with the memorial beginning at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. everyone is welcome to show off their, and their furry friends Pride-themed outfits on the pavilion. At 12 p.m. there will be a Drag Queen Story Time. Local vendors, karaoke, a DJ, activities, and more will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get Craft – Stephens Central Libary starting at 9 a.m.

Showdown San Angelo Boat Races

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, June 17. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge

The toughest kids in Texas will be testing their skills as they hold on to bulls for an eight-second ride. The challenge will be at the Foster Communication Coliseum on June 24 starting at 7 p.m. For more information follow the link below:

Be Theatre’s CaBEret Drag Show

Pat Water Band – From 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 24 at The House of FiFi Dubois

Sunday, June 25

Showdown San Angelo Boat Races