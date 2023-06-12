SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Paintbrush Alley Market Days After Dark, Snakes of the Concho Valley and so much more are happening in San Angelo this week.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from June 12 through June 18:

Monday, June 12

Concho Valley Women Veterans Assocation – Monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 119 N. Chadbourne.

Lake Nasworthy Nights with Logan Samford and 12 Mile – June 12 at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park

Tuesday, June 13

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Snakes of the Concho Valley

Learn about the venomous and nonvenomous snakes of the Concho Valley with Ranger Tara and the San Angelo Nature Center at 10 a.m. at the San Angelo State Park.

United We Read Summer Pop-Up

United Way of the Concho Valley is joining the Tom Green County Library System for United We Read Summer Pop-Ups. After children read “A Bad Case of the Stripes” by David Shannon they will receive a free copy of the book to keep and a chance to create their own Camilla. The first event will be at the West Branch of the Tom Green County Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kids World at Sunset Mall – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room with the San Angelo State Park

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library System Stephens Central

Wednesday, June 14

Flag Day Ceremony – Foster Communication Coliseum at 6 p.m.

June Co-Create

Focus on sparking your inner child with coloring and crafts at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June Co-Create is for children 13 and up, free and BYOB. This month’s event will be celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Thursday, June 15

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Dedra Knox and Friends – June 15 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois

Pops and Pints

Dads can enjoy a night out on the town at several local businesses in downtown San Angelo. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all dads are welcome to start the night at the Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom to pick up a Pops and Pints map. Dads can enjoy a free pint glass, with purchase, at the Fat Boss Pub, live music and discounts at the Martial Pint and so much more.

Texas Thursdays with Dedra Knox and Friends – From 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the House of FiFi DuBois.

Friday, June 16

Teen Clay and Play Movie Night: The Princess Bride

The Concho Clay Studio is hosting teen movie nights throughout the summer and will be showing The Princess Bride. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., those ages 14 to 18 can meet friends, enjoy a movie and make their own ceramic drinking goblets for $15. Click here to register.



Chill AF at the Plateau Brewing Co. from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Permian Tracks – 9 a.m. at the San Angelo State Park

Cactus Market Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 W. Twohig Ave.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, June 17. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Gyotaku – Japanese Fish Painting – San Angelo State Park at 2 p.m.

Madam Radar Live – June 17 at 7 p.m. at The Chicken Farm Art Center. This event is $30. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days After Dark

Local artists, vendors and food trucks will be set up for Paintbrush Alley Market Days After Dark from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 17 at 125 W. Towhig Ave.

Sunday, June 18

Beginner Hike on Roadrunner Trail – 10 a.m. at San Angelo State Park

Father’s Day at Plateau Brewing Co.