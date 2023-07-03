SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Head out and hit the town for concerts, fireworks and so much more in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from July 3 through July 9:

Monday, July 3

Lion’s Club Hamburger Dinner at Fort Concho Stables – From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $10. Contact Helen Wilde at (325) 277-4758 to purchase tickets.

Star Spangled Banner Food & Vendor Pop Up

As part of the Star Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks, food trucks and vendors will be setting up at Bart Dewitt and Neffs Park at 325 S. Oakes St. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Star Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks

You won’t want to miss San Angelo’s largest firework display in history during A Star Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks at the Riverstage. The show will start at 7 p.m. with performances by the Lake View Mariachi Band, Los Caciques, Jazz Concho, and The San Angelo Community Band. After the fireworks, the Riverstage will come alive with the After Party. This will be an interactive contemporary music show performing hit songs for all ages. For more information or to purchase tickets click here. Gates will open at 12 p.m.



Pops On the Patio

From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Martial Pint will be hosting Pops On the Patio. Visitors can enjoy free, live music and the firework show. Seating is first come, first serve.

Tuesday, July 4

Fort Concho Independece Day

Mark the country’s 247th anniversary with Fort Concho during their old Independence Day celebration on July 4. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hourly artillery salutes will take place on the Parade Ground near Barracks 1 Visitor Center. Visitors can watch artillery and enter the visitor’s center for free. For more info about the fort’s holiday schedule and events, call 325-657-4444 or visit fortconcho.com.



Lake Nasworthy Nights with Live 80! – July 4 at 6 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park. Click here to purchase tickets.

Lake Nasworthy Firework Show

Fireworks will launch from the dam across from Goodfellow Recreation Camp.

Christoval Community Chamber Fireworks

July 4th, at dark. Fireworks start at 9:20 – 9:30 p.m. Park along Toenail Trail, the High School parking lot and the surrounding area.

Volunteers meet south of Cougar Trail to help set up.

Thursday, July 6

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

ASU Theatre Presents: Pearl

Catch dinner and a show with Angelo State University Theatre starting June 29 and continuing through July 9. ASU Theatre will be presenting Pearl by Cynthia Jordan and directed by Daniel Anderson. This show is based on the historical novel “Pearl”. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for dinner with curtains opening at 8 p.m. on June 29, June 30, July 1, and July 6-8. Doors will open at 12:45 p.m. for lunch during the matinee performance on July 9. Curtains will open at 2 pm. Click here to purchase tickets and find show times.



Campfire Story at Fort Concho

Fort Concho will be hosting Camp Fire Story Nights in the courtyard from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stories will be about those that lived at the fort and smores will be served. All ages are welcome.

Friday, July 7

Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times

Head to Old Town Booksevery Friday in July at 11 a.m. for Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times. A musician will be visiting the store to read a children’s book and demonstrate an instrument.

ASU Theatre Presents: Pearl

Downtown Movie Night: E.T.

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. E.T. will be featured on July 7th’s movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, July 8

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho

Critter Shack Vaccination Clinic – 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tractor Supply on North Bryant.

Christmas in July with GSA Crafts Guild – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Financial Pavilion

Longhorn and Bison Viewing with a Ranger

Enter through the Southgate House and join Ranger Tara at the Bison and Longhorn viewing area at 9 a.m. for a Bison and Longhorn viewing. Those 13 and under can attend for $4 at the gate. Those 12 and younger will be admitted for free.



Tracks and Scat! – 1 p.m. at the San Angelo State Park

Second Saturdays at the Railway Museum of San Angelo – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are suggested for pre-k through second graders.

ASU Theatre Presents: Pearl

Sunday, July 9

ASU Theatre Presents: Pearl