SAN ANGELO, Texas – The last week of July is here for 2022 but there are still plenty of events to participate in!

Find out what is happening from July 26th through July 31st:

July 26th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the Banjara Textiles and Jewelry from the Jerez Collection, Towards a 21 Century Abstraction, and New Gifts to the SAMFA Collection.

More information on these exhibits can be found on the SAMFA website.

July 27th

The San Angelo Tatoo Collective Art Show – Kendall Art Gallery

The Kendall Art Gallery will be hosting the San Angelo Tatoo Collective Art show through July 31st.

The gallery is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

From July 7th through July 29th, Raw 1899 will be featuring the world of Molly Archer and her art show “Chromatic”.

Archer is known for creating significant works of art that show off brilliant colors and patterns through different experiments with brush techniques.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 27th

July 28th

Celebrating the Legacy of the Buffalo Soldier – Fort Concho

Celebrate the legacy of the Buffalo Soldier with Fort Conco on Thursday, July 28th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Activities will include a military retreat, Buffalo Soldier Living History Program, dinner, and a Buffalo Soldier Film Festival.

This event will be taking the span of three days.

Admission for the events can be found online at the San Angelo NAACP website.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Spiderman No Way Home

Check out the movie Spiderman No Way Home presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

July 29th

Celebrating the Legacy of the Buffalo Soldier – Fort Concho

Rumpelstiltskin Ballet – Brookes and Bates Theatre

At 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Ballet San Angelo will be performing their workshop camp Rumpelstiltskin Ballet for free at the Brooks and Bates Theatre on July 29th.

This is a short and sweet show that is perfect for all ages.

Paranormal Investigation and Ghost Hunting Class – McNease Convention Center

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29th a Paranormal Investigation and Ghost Hunting Class will be taking place at the McNease Convention Center.

Learn how to use equipment, safety management, different types of spirits and entities, places to investigate, history, and more!

SABA presents Willy Wonka Jr. – Murphey Performance Hall

The San Angelo Broadway Academy is presenting Willy Wonka Jr. with opening night on Friday, July 29th at 7:30.

Treat your sweet tooth with one of their four performances.

Friday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30th at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31st at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale on the San Angelo Performing Arts website.

July 30th

Love N’ Leashes Pack Hike – San Angelo Nature Trail

This free dog walking event will be presented by the Love N’ Leashes dog training services on July 30th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This .8-mile walk around the lake is the perfect way for you and your furry friend to stretch your legs and enjoy a day in nature.

Food and craft vendors will be on site along with Cassies Place with adoptable dogs!

Celebrating the Legacy of the Buffalo Soldier – Fort Concho

Wild West Fest Happy Hour – Kevin Brown – Miss Hatties – 5 p.m.

Wild West Fest Happy Hour – Cooper Mohrmann and Co. – Martial Pint – 5 p.m

Wild West Fest – Dedra Knox – Twisted Root Burger Co. – 5 p.m.

Wild West Fest Happy Hour – Kayla Ray – The House of FiFi Dubois – 5:30 p.m.

Wild West Fest – Whisket Meyers – Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage – 7 p.m.

Wild West Fest After Party – Midnight River Choir – The House of FiFi Dubois – 10 p.m.

July 31st

