SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Stock up on melons, indulge yourself in San Angelo’s history and catch some great country artists in San Angelo this week!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from July 24 through July 30:

Monday, July 24

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids World at Sunset Mall – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room with the San Angelo Police and Fire Department.

Tail-Waggin’ Tutors – Tom Green County Library System at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Kids World at Sunset Mall – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room with Safe Kids, TxDOT, and DPS.

Art Cart – Stephens Central Library at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Therapaws – West Branch Library at 2:30 p.m.

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Thursday, July 27

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Wild West Fest

Friday, July 28

Buffalo Soldier Memorial Grand Opening and Dedication

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at West Branch Library

Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times

Head to Old Town Books every Friday in July at 11 a.m. for Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times. A musician will visit the store to read a children’s book and demonstrate an instrument. This Friday, Joe will be rocking out on an electric guitar, organ and more.

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wild West Fest

Downtown Movie Night: Sonic the Hedgehog

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Sonic the Hedgehog will be featured on July 28 during movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, July 29

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market – Melon Mania

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho

Buffalo Soldier Memorial Grand Opening and Dedication

Get Crafty – Tom Green County Library System starting at 9 a.m.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wild West Fest

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Story Time and Crafts – 2 p.m. at Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Buffalo Soldier Memorial Grand Opening and Dedication

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.