SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Meet a new date in the dark, get your groove on with Del Castillo, or celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy at Fort Concho. Whatever the choice, there is plenty to do in San Angelo this week.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from July 18 through July 23 in San Angelo:

Tuesday, July 18

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids World at Sunset Mall – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room with Safe Kids, TxDOT, and DPS.

Dinner in the Dark

Dinner in the Dark is back at Urban Salt Kitchen and Bar from, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call (325) 617-4525 to make a reservation

Wednesday, July 19

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

The Peacemakers, works by Felice House and Dana Younger, will have its exhibit opening at Gallery Verde on Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This exhibit reimagines the Western narrative through 3D printing, painting, computer aided-machining and basrelief.

Friday, July 21

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at West Branch Library

Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times

Head to Old Town Books every Friday in July at 11 a.m. for Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times. A musician will visit the store to read a children’s book and demonstrate an instrument. This Friday Joe Weaver from the San Angelo Symphony will be demonstrating his banjo.

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Be Theatre’s Mustache Melodrama: Hazard at the Hangar – 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Movie Night: Lightyear

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Lightyear will be featured on July 21 during movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, July 22

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho

National Day Of The Cowboy Celebration

Head to Fort Concho from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to preserve the heritage and celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy with the Concho Cowboys. There will be a shootout, an art show and refreshments.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Kids Business Showcase Competition – Sunset Mall from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Story Time and Crafts – 2 p.m. at Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wet and Wild Date Night

Bring a date or a friend for a night at the Concho Clay Studio. Wet and Wild Date Night provides a chance to make handmade pottery together. This event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is $125 for two spots. Attendees must be 18 years and older. Click here to purchase a ticket.

2023 Concho Valley Friends of NRA Event – from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at the Stables at Fort Concho

Downtown Barbie Crawl

Dress up in your best Barbie or Ken attire and enjoy a night at the bars in downtown San Angelo. Click the link below to find out more:

Del Castillo – Murphey Performance Hall

Be Theatre’s Mustache Melodrama: Hazard at the Hangar – 7:30 p.m., R-Rated late show is at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.