SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Call your friends or gather the family to make some memories at events that are happening in San Angelo this week.

Here is what to happening in San Angelo from July 11 through July 16:

Tuesday, July 11

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Kids World at Sunset Mall – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room with Concho Valley Martial Arts

Wednesday, July 12

Story Time – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

Thursday, July 13

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Story Time – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

100 Women – 5:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi Dubois

Friday, July 14

Wake the Desert – Lake Nasworthy, Middle Concho Dr.

Story Time – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at West Branch Library

Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times

Head to Old Town Books every Friday in July at 11 a.m. for Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Story Times. A musician will visit the store to read a children’s book and demonstrate an instrument. This Friday Joe Weaver from the San Angelo Symphony will be demonstrating his banjo.

Snakes of the Concho Valley – San Angelo State Park at 10 a.m.

Teen Clay and Play Movie Night: The Princess Bride

The Concho Clay Studio is hosting teen movie nights throughout the summer and will be showing Men in Black,1997. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., those ages 14 to 18 can meet friends, enjoy a movie and make their own alien sculptures for $15. Click here to register.



Downtown Movie Night: Paws of Furry Legends of Furry

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Paws of Furry Legends of Furry will be featured on July 14th’s movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, July 15

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Conc

Wake the Desert – Lake Nasworthy, Middle Concho Dr.

San Angelo Gun Exposition – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum

Cactus Market Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 W. Twohig Ave.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Story Time and Crafts – 2 p.m. at Stephens Central Library

SuSan at Twister Root Burger Company – 5:30 p.m.

Jelly Fish Paint ‘N’ Pints – 6 p.m. at Zero One Tamproom

Liverpool Legends – Click here to purchase tickets.

Mike and the Moonpies: The Solo & Steel Tour – 8:30 p.m. at The House of FiFi DuBois.

Sunday, July 16

Wake the Desert – Lake Nasworthy, Middle Concho Dr.

San Angelo Gun Exposition – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum