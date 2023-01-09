SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here is what is taking place in San Angelo from January 9 through January 15:

January 9

Literature Alive Auditions

Be Theatre will be kicking off the production of its 12th year of Literature Alive with auditions for Zen Shorts. This year the theatre is looking to cast four child actors between the ages of 20 and 18 and six adult actors. Those auditioning are asked to arrive at 82 Gillis St. before 7 p.m. to complete am actor form. No materials will need to be prepared for this audition.

January 13

Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan Art Exhibits

Exhibits titled “Tierra Sagrada” by Jesus Toro Martinez and “Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan” by Andy Villarreal will be on display at the Coop Gallery from January 6 through February 25.

According to a release from the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center, these exhibits can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. For more information on these exhibits, click the link below:



Malpass Brothers

The Malpass Brothers will be bringing the legendary music of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, the Louvin Brothers and more to the Murphey Performance Hall in San Angelo at 7:30 p.m. on January 13. Purchase tickets by clicking here.

January 14

Second Saturday Cinema

Those 18 and up at invited to join AV Librarian Linda in the Sugg Community room from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

January 15

