SAN ANGELO, Texas – New year, new you, new events and new activities that are taking place in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in san Angelo from January 6 through January 8:

January 6

Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan Art Exhibits

Exhibits titled “Tierra Sagrada” by Jesus Toro Martinez and “Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan” by Andy Villarreal will be on display at the Coop Gallery from January 6 through February 25. The opening reception will be on Jan. 6.

According to a release from the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center, these exhibits can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. For more information on these exhibits, click the link below:



It’s 2023… Let’s B.A.D. Improv

The first B.A.D Improv event of the year will be taking place Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. in Be Theatre for those 16 and up. Adults must bring an ID in order to consume alcohol at the event. Tickets are on sale on the Be Theatre website.

January 7

Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan Art Exhibits

First annual Tamale Fest

Starting at 10 a.m., the First Annual Tamale Fest will take place at the Pop Art Museum. IP Positive Promotions will bring il shopping, live music, food and free gifts for kids. Everyone is invited to dance along to Mariachi music, join in the giveaways and compete in the Tamale eating contest. This event will end at 5 p.m.

It’s 2023… Let’s B.A.D. Improv

January 8

Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan Art Exhibits