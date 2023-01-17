SAN ANGELO, Texas — Art, live music, William Lee Martin and the 2023 Trail Series? What a perfect way to spend the week in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22:

Jan. 17

Two Exhibitions at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

The “Spanish Colonial Treasures” and “Umlauf and His Influence” will be on display at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts from December 9 through Feb. 5. The “Spanish Colonial Treasures” showcases Spanish Colonial and Latin American collections. In this exhibit, there are works that were created between 1600 and 1900. “Umlauf and His Influence” is the work of legendary Texas artist Charles Umlauf. In this display, there are works from the Dale Huggins-Jonathan Todd Collection along with two University of Texas students, Margaret Stites and Maurice Schmidt.

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Monday. Admission is free to the public. For more information visit the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts website.



Jan. 18

Jan. 19

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s Education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From Jan. 12 through Jan. 26 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Snowflakes Reindeer Sculpture Do You Wanna Melt a Snowman?



Logan Lotz at the House of FiFi Dubois – 7 p.m.

Jan. 20

RESPECT: The Aretha Franklin Story

Watch as Australia’s Angie Narayan takes you through the journey of Aretha Franklin’s life full of love, tragedy and triumph at 7 p.m. in the Murphey Performance Hall. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Jan. 21

2023 Shannon Trail Series

The 2023 Shannon Trail Series is set to take place on Jan. 21 with a 5K or 10K at Middle Concho Park. The next 5K or 12K will take place at the San Angelo State Parl at the Chaparral Pavilion on February 4. The final 5K or 15K will be at the Burkett Trailhead at the San Angelo State Park on February 18. All three races will begin at 8 a.m. Registration for all three races have closed. Visit the Trail Series website for more information on the races and detailed course information.



Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan Art Exhibits

Exhibits titled “Tierra Sagrada” by Jesus Toro Martinez and “Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan” by Andy Villarreal will be on display at the Coop Gallery and Gallery Verde from January 6 through February 25.

According to a release from the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center, these exhibits can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. For more information on these exhibits, click the link below:



Texas State Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez

The Stephens Central Library will be hosting 2022 Texas State Pote Laureate Lupe Mendez at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to join Lupe Mendez at his Texas Poetry Roadshow tour and attend a writing workshop. The Texas Poetry Roadshow is a writing workshop, virtual poetry reding and audio authology. Lupe Mendez is the autor of the collection “Why I Am Like Tequila”. This collection is the 2019 JOhn A. Robertson Award for the Best Firt Book of Poetry from the Texas Institute of Letters.

For more information visit The Poet Mendez website.

William Lee Martin Comedy Stampede Tour

Grand Ole Opry and MGM in Las Vegas regular William Lee Martin will be bringing his Comedy Stampere Tour to San Angelo. The show featuring the 26-year overnight success story will be taking place at 7 p.m. at the Brooks and Bates Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Jan. 22

