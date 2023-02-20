SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There is nothing to do in San Angelo? That’s not true!

Check out what is happening in San Angelo from February 20 through February 26:

February 20

Date Night – Daddy-daughter night

Girls ages five to 15 are invited to spend a night out at the McNease Convention Center with their dads for Date Night. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Music, dancing, snacks and prizes will be at the event until 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at 702 S. Chadbourne St.



Tom Green County Historical Society: Buffalo Soldier Heritage

At 6:30 p.m. the Tom Green County Historical Society will be meeting in Officers’ Quarters #8 for this month’s meeting. For February, Sherley Spears will be hosting a meeting about the Buffalo Soldier Heritage. For more information call (325) 234-8236



February 21

Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Look at dazzling displays by printmaker and sculptor Orna Feinstein, and painter and sculptor McKay Otto at the Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho from February 16 through April 9. These exhibits done by Texas artists can be seen Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Date Night – Mother-son night

Boys ages five to 15 are invited to spend a night out at the McNease Convention Center with their moms for Date Night. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Music, dancing, snacks and prizes will be at the event until 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at 702 S. Chadbourne St.



February 22

Girls ages five to 15 are invited to spend a night out at the McNease Convention Center with their dads for Date Night. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Music, dancing, snacks and prizes will be at the event until 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at 702 S. Chadbourne St.



February 23

Art Thursday – San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From February 23 through March 9 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Fruit, Foil and Fun! Design your own cartoon Spring Wreath



Best Little Book Sale in Texas

Head to 506 N. Chadbourne from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the preview of the Best Little Book Sale in Texas. Everyone can get the first picks and browse the selection for $5. Refreshments will be served.

Date Night – Family Night

The entire family is welcome to join in Date Night at the McNease Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 at 702 S. Chadbourne St. The evening will include dancing, music, a catered dinner and more.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be playing in full swing at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m. on February 23. Get your tickets to listen along to the most sought-after jazz orchestras. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center.



February 24

Artist Meetup at the Martial Pint

Monthly Artist Meetups will begin Friday, February from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Martial Pint. All artists are welcome to join to learn how and why to apply for HUB, resources on how to start and grow your art business and discussions with local artists.

February 25

Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan Art Exhibits

Exhibits titled “Tierra Sagrada” by Jesus Toro Martinez and “Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan” by Andy Villarreal will be on display at the Coop Gallery and Gallery Verde from January 6 through February 25.

According to a release from the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center, these exhibits can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. For more information on these exhibits, click the link below:



San Angelo Symphony and West Side Story

Celebrate over 60 years of West Side Story at the Murphey Performance Hall while the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra plays Leonard Berstein’s score live with the original vocals and dialog contact. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the San Angelo Symphony’s website.



February 26

Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day at Fort Concho