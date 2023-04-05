SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Easter Bunny is hopping his way along and will be making it to San Angelo on Sunday, April 9!

Here is what will be happening in San Angelo during Easter weekend:

Friday

Easter Bash at Pretty & Pink Boutique

The Pretty & Pink Boutique invites everyone out for an Easter Bash from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Sunset Mall. There will be free margaritas, an egg hunt, a photo booth, prizes, pictures with the Easter bunny and more.

Saturday

Easter Sip N Shop with The Desert Paintbrush

Everyone is welcome to Sip N Shop with The Desert Paintbrush for sales, a free Easter picture set up and a kid painting area for $5.

Sunset Mall Eggstravaganza

Join the mall-wide Easter egg hunt at Sunset Mall at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. The Easter Bunny will even be here for the perfect photo op!

Easter Egg Hunt at Firefighter Memorial Park

On Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. the Easter Egg Hunt at the Firefighter Memorial Park, hosted by Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom, will be taking place! The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance at this free event along with princess friends from Enchanted Parties.

3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt with Sports Next Level and Service Master

Sports Next Level and Service Master Restoration and Cleaning by Texas Best will be putting on its third annual Easter egg hunt at Sports Next Level on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join in this free event. Those ages seven to 10 will get the chance to hunt eggs at 12 p.m. and children six and under will go at 12:30 p.m.

Nature Center Easter Eggstravaganza

Get your egg hunt on at the San Angelo Nature Center Easter Eggstravaganza from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8. Every-bunny is welcome to join the crafts, face painting and animal friends at the nature center! Admission: Age three and younger – free Age four to 12 – $2 Age 13 and older – $3 The egg hunt will start at 2 p.m.



Sunday

2023 Easter Festival Worship with Living Water Lutheran Church

The Living Water Lutheran Church will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ with a free Easter breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Easter worship at 10:30 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt for the kids at 11:45 a.m.

Chef’s Easter Sunday Brunch at the Angry Cactus

The Angry Cactus culinary team will be whipping up a delicious meal for Easter Sunday. Call to make reservations at (325) 703-6999. The Angry Cactus brunch buffet will include: Roasted leg of lamb with Au Jus, smoked jalapeno honey ham, whiskey grilled beef with mushrooms and onions, tropical chicken with pineapple salsa, green chili carnitas, roasted fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetables, smoked bacon and breakfast sausage links, french toast, homemade salads, Soup de Jour and House Focaccia, omelet and eggs your way.



Easter at the Paseo