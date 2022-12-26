SAN ANGELO, Texas — From the art cart at the library to a midnight trail hike at the San Angelo State Park, here is what is happening in San Angelo from December 27 through December 31:

December 27

Art Cart – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Art Cart will be out and open for free to all ages to enjoy at the Tom Green County Library.

December 29

Movie and Craft: Beauty and the Beast

The Tom Green County Stephens Central Library invites its Teem Republic patrons to be their guests, enjoy “Beauty and the Beast” and create enchanted roses from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

December 30

Tejas Brothers at Blaine’s Pub – 10 p.m.

December 31

NYE Masquerade

Ring in the New Year and pop the champagne at the Martial Pints’ NYE Masquerade. DJ Matty will be live, specialty drinks will be made and there will be no cover to get in. This party begins at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Texas-Size NYE Party with 12 MILE

The House of FiFi Dubious will be hosting 12 MILE as people two-step into 2023 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at The House of FiFi Dubious.

La Bienvedia al Ano Nuevo

Head to the Cactus Hotel for the first annual La Bienvenida al Avo Nuevo featuring Grammy winner Ram Herrera. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum invites people to purchase their tickets by clicking here and attending the New Year celebration.

Guided Midnight Hike

The San Angelo State Park invites people to join them on a guided hike through portions of the Roadrunner and Strawberry Trail. Hikers will get the chance to watch the nocturnal wildlife in San Angelo, drink some hot cocoa and enjoy some smores. Hikers will need to meet at the playground parking lot at 11:15 p.m. The hike will begin at 11:30 p.m. and is expected to end around 12:30 a.m. The hike is less than half a mile.

All hikers are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp, warm clothing, closed-toed shoes and water. Those 13 and older will be able to join in on this hike for $4. Those 12 and under will be admitted for free. Hikers must also use the self-pay station that is at the South Shore Gatehouse or reserve day pasess online.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!