SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Gift-Wrap-A-Thon, Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas and so much more are scheduled to take place in San Angelo this week.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Dec. 6 through Dec. 11:

Dec. 6

Gift-Wrap-A-Thon

Wrap your gifts and enjoy A Charlie Brown Christmas in the Sugg Community Room at the Stephens Central Library beginning at 9 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the feature film will play every hour and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.

Art Cart – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Art Cart will be out and open for free to all ages to enjoy at the Tom Green County Library.

Dec. 7

San Angelo READS!

San Angelo READS! is set to take place at SAISD on Dec. 7. Elementary students will be engaging in activities that encourage them to read during the school day. For more information, click the link below:

Dec. 8

Art Thursday

Every Thursday the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is having two to three art activities that the whole family can enjoy at their own pace. From Dec. 8 to Dec. 22 the museum will have holiday cards and DIY ornaments. These activities are free and in-person from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.



Dec. 9

Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Live Nativity scene will be on display at the Famer’s Market Pavilion on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The scene will also be set up on Dec. 11 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

The Angelo Civic Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. This show is a stage adaptation that features 17 Irving Berlin songs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Angelo Civic Theatre website.

Dec. 10

Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas

Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause will make their way to San Angelo by train at 10 a.m. at the Railway Museum of San Angelo. Families can bring their children to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, participate in fun events, listen to live music and even meet the Grinch until 4 p.m.

Santa Fe Christmas Painting Fun

Paint the Grinch or Santa on an 8X10 canvas with Storming Designs at the Railway Museum of San Angelo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can register for $10 on the Storming Designs website. All paint supplies are included.

Tuba Christmas

Tuba Christmas will be taking place at 12 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Santa Saturday – Autism Alliance with a sensory-sensitive Santa

Stadium Park will be presenting and hosting its first annual Santa Saturdays every Saturday through Dec. 24. Every Saturday there will be a different local youth-oriented non-profit organization present with Santa, picture opportunities and gift-wrapping stations that serve as fundraising opportunities for these organizations. Stadium Parks will also be donating $500 to the local non-profit organization for the day. Those in attendance can also win prizes donated by Stadium Park merchants every Saturday.

On Dec. 10 Autism Alliance will be at Stadium Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Santa to help celebrate Christmas and wrap gifts. There will be a sensory-sensitive Santa available for pictures.

Christmas at Concho Crossings – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Holly-Days in the Park

The San Angelo State Park will be presenting Holly-Days in the Park at the Chaparral Pavilion on Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the free event, take pictures with Smokey Bear, Santa Clause and a special guest along with taking a drive-thru tour of lights. The state parks shares to decorate your campsite for two free nights of camping at the Red Arroyo camping area. Call the Park for details at (325) 949-4757 option two.



Kayak Through the Lights

Kayak through the Christmas Lights on Dec. 10. Kayakers will meet at 304 W. Ave. A behind the Girl Scouts building. Kayaks will go into the water at 6 p.m.

Andrew Peterson presents ‘Behold the Lamb of God’

PaulAnn Church will be hosting Andrew Peterson as he presents the Advent song cycle “Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The 29th annual show Behold the Lamb tour will feature guest artists Jess Ray, The Arcadian Wild, Andy Gullahorn, Jill Phillips, and Skye Peterson. For more information r to purchase tickets, visit the PaulAnn Church website.

ABBA-solutley Christmas Show

Listen to your favorite ABBA songs with a holiday ABBA tribute show at the Murphey Performance hall on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

Run Rudolph Run

Run Rudolph Run will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. This run is a total length of three miles. After the untimed race, participants can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. For more information, click here or contact (325) 277-8095.

Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!