SAN ANGELO, Texas – Not sure what to do for your last week of summer? Check out these events taking place in San Angelo from the 9th through the 14th.

August 9th

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the Banjara Textiles and Jewelry from the Jerez Collection, Towards a 21 Century Abstraction, and New Gifts to the SAMFA Collection.

More information on these exhibits can be found on the SAMFA website.

August 10th

Doylene Land Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

Raw 1899 will be hosting artwork by Doylene Land from August 4th to August 26th.

Land’s artwork is inspired by the wide open spaces in West Texas.

“The area’s desert environment, vast sky, and passing clouds have mesmerized me since childhood,” she says. “I find the ephemeral cloud formations often imitate features in the landscape and, at times, the colors of the sky unfathomable. I am particularly captivated by the flat, stark horizon.”

Land received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Art Education and Master of Fine Arts Degree in Education before working with blind individuals in multiple capacities for 20 years.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 11th

August 12th

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Tom and Jerry

Check out the movie Tom and Jerry presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

August 13th

Faded Back to School Bash/Free Haircuts for Kids

Boys and girls can get a free haircut, eat some tacos, bounce on a bounce house, compete in an obstacle course, and more from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1632 S. Chadbourne St.

Back to School Celebration at Sunset Mall

Sunset Mall and La Esperanza Clinic are partnering for a free backpack drive for those in kindergarten through 5th grade beginning at 10 a.m. This event will go to 12:20 p.m. or until supplies last.

Local non-profit organizations and businesses will fill the backpacks with school supplies. La Esperanza will also be providing COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and up.

2nd Saturday at the Railway Museum of San Angelo

Sisters Meet and Greet – Railway Museum of San Angelo

Meet Queen Elsa and Princess Ana from Frozen and Mirabel and Isabella from Encanto at the 2nd Saturdays at the Railway Museum of San Angelo on August 13th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees can get a $10 glitter tattoo, signed prints for $5, a digital photo for $5, a signed polaroid for $5, or a dress rental for $5. All of these can be purchased together for $25.

Chad Prather and the Rafamuffins Tour – Murphy Performance Hall

The Martial Pint goes Retrograde

On August 13th from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Martial Pint will be playing your favorites from the 60s to today.

Historic Fort Concho Ghost Hunt – Fort Concho

Get your tickets for the Historic Fort Concho Ghost Hunt on August 13th from 8 p.m. to August 14th at 2 a.m.

Walk the ground of past soldiers and into the buildings that remain standing on the fort grounds. Disembodied voices, shadow figures, phantom footsteps, physical touch, and more have been reported in buildings such as Officer’s Quarters 1, the old school house/chapel, and Fort Concho Hospital.

Those that attend will be able to investigate with an experienced member of Haunted Rooms America, gain access to state-of-the-art and traditional paranormal equipment, and enter into Officer’s Quarter’s No. 1, a location that has not been investigated by an outside team.

August 14th

Back 2 School – DiverseCity

DiverseCity, Kut’N Up, & Majestic Studio & Lounge are hosting a completely free event offering free haircuts manicures, & brow waxes for school children ages Kindergarten to 12th grade from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are needed and there will additionally be Food, Snow Cones, Jump House, school supplies, & giveaways.

Northside Back to School Bash – Fosters Communications Coliseum

This event is sponsored by Discover San Angelo and will include the opportunity for school kids to get a new haircut, school supplies, food, and more all for free. Spiderman will also be making his appearance at the Community Agency Booths for pictures. The Northside Back to School Bash will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 14th.

Boys and Girls Club – 2762 Ben Ficklin Rd

This event offers free food, school supplies, a bounce house, and haircuts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.