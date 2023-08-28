SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A blue moon isn’t the only thing happening this week. Here is what’s happening in San Angelo from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3:
Tuesday, August 29
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde
Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, August 30
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Blue Moon Night Hike at the San Angelo State Park. The hike begins at 8 p.m. Registration is required. Call (325) 949-4757 x5, x7 or email tara.fattouh@tpwd.texas.gov to register.
Thursday, August 31
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Premiere of the video “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” at the Railway Museum of San Angelo at 7:30 p.m.
Artists Art Alliance Meet Up – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 483 Orient St
Friday, September 1
Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
War of Legends: Ludi Romani at Fort Concho
Jody Nix Dance at San Angelo’s VFW starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person at the door.
Saturday, September 2
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
2nd Annual Brisket Cook-Off at Mattress Firm
First Saturday at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
War of Legends: Ludi Romani at Fort Concho
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Manny’s Birthday Bash – At The House of FiFi DuBois from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
War Child – At the Bunkers Bar and Grille at 9 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
War of Legends: Ludi Romani at Fort Concho
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.