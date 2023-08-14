SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Students may be back in the classroom but there are still things happening in San Angelo.
Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20:
Monday, Aug. 14
Back to School, Lookin’ Cool
- Hairstylists and barbers will be offing haircuts for children during YMCA’s Back to School event on Monday, Aug. 14. The first session will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the second session following from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will go to the YMCA’s Financial Assistance Fund, during the event.
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Chess Club – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lobby of Stephens Central Library
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde
The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde
The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Socrates Club – 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library
Friday, Aug. 18
Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mini Art Exhibition at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery & Studio
- The opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Peoples Choice Award will be given to the publics’ top vote. The show will end on Sept. 28.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Cactus Market Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 W Twohig Ave.
Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cactus Jazz Concert
- A concert featuring the West Texas Jazz Orchestra will occur from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cactus Hotel. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by clicking here.
Sunday, Aug. 20
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.