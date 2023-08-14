SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Students may be back in the classroom but there are still things happening in San Angelo.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20:

Monday, Aug. 14

Back to School, Lookin’ Cool

Hairstylists and barbers will be offing haircuts for children during YMCA’s Back to School event on Monday, Aug. 14. The first session will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the second session following from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will go to the YMCA’s Financial Assistance Fund, during the event.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Chess Club – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lobby of Stephens Central Library

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Socrates Club – 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library

Friday, Aug. 18

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mini Art Exhibition at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery & Studio

The opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Peoples Choice Award will be given to the publics’ top vote. The show will end on Sept. 28.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Cactus Market Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 W Twohig Ave.

Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cactus Jazz Concert

A concert featuring the West Texas Jazz Orchestra will occur from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cactus Hotel. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Sunday, Aug. 20

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.