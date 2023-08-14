SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Students may be back in the classroom but there are still things happening in San Angelo.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20:

Monday, Aug. 14

Back to School, Lookin’ Cool

  • Hairstylists and barbers will be offing haircuts for children during YMCA’s Back to School event on Monday, Aug. 14. The first session will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the second session following from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will go to the YMCA’s Financial Assistance Fund, during the event.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Chess Club – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lobby of Stephens Central Library

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

  • The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Summer Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

  • The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Socrates Club – 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library

Friday, Aug. 18

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mini Art Exhibition at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery & Studio

  • The opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Peoples Choice Award will be given to the publics’ top vote. The show will end on Sept. 28.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

  • The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Cactus Market Days – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 W Twohig Ave.

Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cactus Jazz Concert

  • A concert featuring the West Texas Jazz Orchestra will occur from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cactus Hotel. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Sunday, Aug. 20

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.