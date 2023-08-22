SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Are you wondering what is happening in San Angelo? We got you covered.
Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Aug. 22 through Aug. 27:
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch
Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Socrates Club – 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library
Friday, Aug. 25
Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mini Art Exhibition at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery & Studio
Central Varsity Bobcats vs Killeen – 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium
Downtown Movie Night: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- KCSA 97.1 will host their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Minions: The Rise of Gru will be featured on Aug. 25 during movie night, which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available.
- Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Concho Valley Farmer’s Market
- The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.
Suez Gun & Knife Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center
Kiln Basics Workshop with Concho Valley Clay Studion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tarantulas and More!
- Join the San Angelo State Park Rangers to learn more about the eight-legged creatures that roam the area at 10 a.m. under the Chaparral Pavilion.
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Story Time with Joe
- Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.
Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central
John Waite at the Murphey Performance Hall beginning at 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets
Gus Clark and The Least of His Problems at 8:30 p.m. The House of FiFi Dubois
Sunday, Aug. 27
Women’s Hike at the San Angelo State Park starting at 8 a.m.
Suez Gun & Knife Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center
- Suez Shrine Sportsman Giveaway is at 3 p.m.
The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.