SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Are you wondering what is happening in San Angelo? We got you covered.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Aug. 22 through Aug. 27:

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

Afternoon Storytime – 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intro and Advanced Throwing with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Therapaws – 3:45 p.m. at the Angelo West Branch

Horas de cuentos–Spanish Story Time – 4:30 p.m. Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand Building Totems and Sculptures with Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

Matching Dinnerware Set with Concho Clay Studio from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tail-waggin’ Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the Children’s Department in the Stephens Central Library

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Socrates Club – 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library

Friday, Aug. 25

Open Studio with Concho Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stories & More – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Angelo West Branch

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mini Art Exhibition at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery & Studio

Central Varsity Bobcats vs Killeen – 7 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium

Downtown Movie Night: Minions: The Rise of Gru

KCSA 97.1 will host their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Minions: The Rise of Gru will be featured on Aug. 25 during movie night, which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, Aug. 26

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Suez Gun & Knife Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center

Kiln Basics Workshop with Concho Valley Clay Studion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tarantulas and More!

Join the San Angelo State Park Rangers to learn more about the eight-legged creatures that roam the area at 10 a.m. under the Chaparral Pavilion.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Story-time & Crafts – 2 p.m. in the Children’s Story Room at Stephens Central

John Waite at the Murphey Performance Hall beginning at 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

Gus Clark and The Least of His Problems at 8:30 p.m. The House of FiFi Dubois

Sunday, Aug. 27

Women’s Hike at the San Angelo State Park starting at 8 a.m.

Suez Gun & Knife Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center

Suez Shrine Sportsman Giveaway is at 3 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.