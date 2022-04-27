SAN ANGELO, Texas – Another 2022 month is coming to an end in the Concho Valley but with a new month comes new activities for the adults and the whole family.

Here is a look into events happening from April 29th through May 7th:

April 28th

4th Annual Dancing with the Stars

Enjoy a night full of dancing at the 4th Annual Dancing with the Stars with performances by the stars of San Angelo. Like the TV contest, selected San Angeloneans will dance with professional dancers to help raise money for West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo.

Votes can be cast for $1 a vote, starting now, on the West Texas Rehabilitation website.

April 29th

What Were You Wearing?

In the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Coop Gallery, an exhibit featuring replicated outfits from sexual assault victims’ accounts called “What Were You Wearing?” will be on dispaly. Doors will open on Friday, April 29th from 5:30 to 7:30.

April 30th

Independent Book Store Day at Old Town Books

Join Old Town Books, located at 506 S Chadbourne St, for Independent Book Store Day starting Friday, April 29th and continuing Saturday, April 30th. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on both days.

San Angelo’s third independent book store will feature “All the Cowboys Ain’t Gone” author John J. Jacobson for signing and discussion beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be plenty of refreshments for the public as well as discounts on select items.

Paintbrush Alley Market Days

Gather with local artists, vendors, food trucks, music and more for the Paintbrush Alley and Pop Art Museum Market Days. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is welcome to support San Angelo’s local businesses and talent at 125 W Twohig Ave. in downtown San Angelo.

A limited seated painting class will also occur out at Paintbrush Alley Market Days. Tickets will be $10 per person and are available for purchase on the Stomring Designs website.

Touch-A-Truck 2022

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Junior League is sponsoring the 2022 Touch-A-Truck event. Gather the kids on April 30th to learn about different public services vehicles, utility, construction, and even cars that just look cool at Foster Communications Coliseum.

May 1st

Play it Again Concert with the West Texas Jazz Orchestra

The West Texas Jazz Orchestra led by James Bode will be hosting their Play It Again concert located at 1 Love Street. The performance features local San Angelo band directors, ASU music professors and other musicians will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Music selections for this concert include Jazz pieces by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, and Count Bassie along with other popular jazz and big band music.

Tickets will be $10 for the general public and $8 for San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts members. Students, elementary through high school will be charged $5. Those that are senior citizens or active military will also be charged $5. Angelo State University students received free admission with their student ID.

To purchase tickets or find more information visit the SAMFA website.

May 4th

May the 4th be With You

The Monk Art Gallery and Wine Bar are inviting all Star Wars fans, even rebels, to celebrate the Star Wars Universe on May 4th. Starting at 6 p.m., the public is welcome to dress in their favorite part and bring their Star Wars artwork for a fun-filled evening.

May the 4th Star Wars Quiz

Think you know everything about Star Wars? Test your knowledge of the galaxies at Martial Pint for Star Wars Themed Trivia. This trivia event will be on May 4th beginning at 7 p.m.

May 5th – Cinco De Mayo

Pulgaso Cinco De Mayo

From 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market Pavillion over 30 vendors and food trucks will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo. Join Wishful Parties Mirabell of Encanto got face painting, games, live DJ and more.

Mariachi Spring Concert

Also in celebration of Cinco De Mayo the Lincoln Middle School Mariachi Band will be hosting their sixth through eigth grade concert from 6:30-7:45 at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage.

May 6th

HBA Claybird Shoot

Show off your marksmenship at the Home Builders Association of San Angelo’s Claybrid Shoot. Registration for this event benefitting operation home will open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6th. Shooting will beging at 1:30 with dinner and awards to follow.

For more information visit the HBASA website.

Freedom Fiesta

MHMR will be hosting their annual Freedom Fiesta from 4:30 to 6:30. The public is welcome to attend the event full of music, games, face painting, bounce houses and more.

Cinco De Mayo with the Southside Lions Club

At El Paseo de Santa Angela the Southside Lions Club will be presenting their Cinco De Mayo Celebration. Get the kids together for dancing and live music, games, food and more.

Children’s Ballet: Snow White

Join Ballet San Angelo for an enchanted children’s ballet of Snow White and her 7 dwarfs sponsored by Mayfield Paper Company. Grab your tickets for one of the three performances on the Ballet San Angelo website.

The first show is scheduled to begin on May 6th at 7 p.m. The following two shows will run Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

May 7th

Boots, Buckles and Pearls

On May 7th, Sonrisas Trails will host its 6th annual Boots, Buckles and Pearls Fundraiser at the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena. The 2022 fundraiser, presented by Sonora Bank, will recognize the Stars over Sonrisas, also known as the rider at Sonrisas Trails. Through this non-profit organization, riders of all ages that face emotional, physical, and mental challenges can receive therapy through equine activities.

Beginning at 6 p.m., those who attend will enjoy an evening of dinner, drinks, music from Litte Texas, auctions, and more.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Sonrisas Trail website.

Aaron Watson at Cooper BBQ

Texas Country Music Association’s 2021 Entertainer of The Year and 2021 Album of The Year winner, Aaron Watson will be performing at Cooper BBQ in Christoval on May 7th.

General admission will be $29 until May 6th. On the day of the show, general admission will be $35. VIP Tables, which seat eight people, or on sale for $500 and $600 day of show. Kids that are 12 and younger will get in free with a paying family member. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit the Etix website.