SAN ANGELO, Texas – April is in full swing in San Angelo, and so is a varying amount of events for everyone.

San Angelo Rodeo

For the second week of the rodeo, performances will start on Thursday, April 7th at 7:30 p.m. followed by a performance on Friday, April 8th also at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 9th there will be two performances starting at 1 p.m. and 7:30.

The Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls performance will be taking place on Sunday, April 10th at 2 p.m.

Western Shamrock Carnival

The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 7th, and from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, April 9th.

On Saturday the 9th, rides will open at 11 a.m. and run until 12 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th the carnival will also be open.

Daily carnival wristbands can be purchased for $35 during weekdays and will be $50 on Good Friday and weekends.

There is also an entrance fee at the gate to enter the fairgrounds. Those that have purchased an unlimited ride armband or have a rodeo ticket will be admitted for free. The entrance fee for adults is $8 and $5 for children 11 and under.

Randy Brodnax – Raku Workshop

To kick off San Angelo’s ‘Ceramic Weekend’, the Chicken Farm Art Center will be providing a workshop with Randy Brodnax on April 7th starting at 1 p.m. Like years past, Brodnax will be leading the workshop for willing participants who are wishing to learn raku, a Japanese style of pottery. Through learning about raku, participants will also have the opportunity to learn new firing techniques and even how to throw a thin on a wheel to make pottery. This workshop will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Clay Play Day!

Horacio Casillas, a ceramic artist and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts educator, will be hosting a hands-on clay day for kids and their families at the museum on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Mama Mia! at Be Theatre

Grab your dancing shoes and warm up your vocals for a night of singing and dancing with the Be Theatre cast of “Mama Mia!” from April 1st through April 24th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

37th Annual Ceramic Symposium

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Angelo State University will be hosting the 37th Annual Ceramic Symposium in the Carr Education-Fine Arts room 101. Ceramic artist Casillas, invited artist Andre Gill, and competition juror James Watkins will be serving as panelists while San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Howard Taylor will moderate.

24th Annual San Angelo National Ceramic Competition

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the opening receptions of the 24th National Ceramic Competition from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both undiscovered artists and leading ceramic artists from across North America will be present at the event to help share their work with the community.

Juror Watkins will be present alongside invited artist Gill. During the opening, artists who won prizes will also be announced. The public is welcome to attend the free event to partake in the ceramic arts along with music and free refreshments.

Work displayed will also be available for purchase through the night and into the remainder of the exhibit. If you are unable to attend the opening night, the exhibits will be on display until June 26th at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Stroll

On Friday, multiple studios and businesses will be participating in the Downtown Strong Stroll that begins at 5 p.m. Those in the community are welcome to park at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, where a shuttle bus will be provided for transportation.

Auto Show Calendar Shoot and Market

While you are at the Downtown Strong Stroll, head to Paint Brush Alley from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to check out a car show, chow down on some delicious food truck creations, and browse through vendors that will be at the event.

Ceramic Workshop with Andrea Gill

Invited artist Gill will be leading a day-long workshop at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th. This workshop will allow participants to learn Gill’s techniques, processes and more when it comes to ceramics. This workshop will be $45 per person or $25 for full-time students will a valid ID.

Texas Barbeque Dinner

To wrap up the weekend, those in and around the San Angelo area are welcome to join the long-standing tradition of the Texas Barbecue Dinner on Saturday, April 9th. The dinner will be $17 per person starting at 7 p.m.

For more information about Ceramic Weekend or any event, visit the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts website or call the museum at 325-653-3333.

Preserving the Records of Clubwomen – Fort Concho Speaker Series 2022

Grab your lunch and a friend for an educational and free lunchtime lecture in the Fort Concho Stables 12. This event will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on April 13th.