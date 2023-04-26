SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week is full of music, unique vehicles and so much more! Here is what is happening in San Angelo from April 26 through April 30:

April 26

Fort Concho Speaker Series – Fort Concho Commissary

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. local historian Carl Brockmann will be giving

Einstein’s Gravity Playlist – Angelo State University Planetarium

This new planetarium show, created by Montana State University, tells the story of Einstein’s theory of relativity and recently discovered gravitational waves. This show will be at the Angelo State Planetarium at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $3 and tickets for children, active military and senior citizens are $2. ASU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.



April 27

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From April 13 through April 27 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Grasshopper Sculpture Paint a Pot Elements of Art



The Cowboy Astronomer – Angelo State University Planetarium

Learn star tales and Native American legends combined with constellation identification astronomy tidbits and more a the Anglo State University Planetarium’s showing of “THe Cowboy Astronomer” at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets for adults are $3 and tickets for children, active military and senior citizens are $2. ASU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.



April 28

Painting Fun at The Grind Coffee & Cafe

From 11 a..m. to 1 p.m. Storming Designs will be set up and ready for painting fun! For $10 anyone can paint their favorite donut on a canvas. Art supplies will be provided.

Celebration of Music Stroll – Downtown Strong Stroll

Shakespeare on the Concho – Hamlet

Shakespeare on the Concho will be presenting Hamlet beginning April 20 in the Black Box Theatre. Shows will be on April 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. Shows will be at 2 p.m. on April 30. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Manny Campos Band – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Martial Pint

Star Party! – San Angelo State Park

Angelo Astronomy will be out at the San Angelo State Park for a Star Party starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. This hour-and-a-half-long party will meet at the Chaparral Pavilion on the south side of the park. Those coming are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate attire and bring a red flashlight or headlamp. It is $4 per person. Those 12 and under will get free entry.



Micky & The Motorcars – 9 p.m. at 12 p.m. at the House of FiFi Dubois

April 29

R.A.T. Race 5k & 1 Mile Run & Walk – Red Arroyo Trail

The R.AT. Race, a 5k and one-mile walk and run that benefits local and international fundraisers, is set to begin on Saturday, April 29. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will start at 8 a.m. in the parking lot across from Unidad Park. To register for this race early click here. Early registration is $25. Registration will be $30 the day of the race.



Little Mermaid Camp

Kids can spend a day under the sea with the Little Mermaid and her friends at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., children can join Ballet San Angelo for games, crafts and dancing. It is $40 per child. Visit the ballet studio at 82 Gillis St. to register. For more information contact office@balletsanangelo.org or call (325) 653-8877.



Get Crafty – 9 a.m. at the Tom Green County Library System Stephens Central

Parade of Homes – For more information click here.

Touch-A-Truck

Junior League of San Angelo is back for another Touch-A-Truck event at Foster Communications Coliseum. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., tons of unique vehicles will be open for children to explore for free. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the Touch-A-Truck event will have no horns and minimal noise



Kid’s Day Out – Kirby Park

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. all kids in the community are welcome to spend a day outside making memories with Kid’s Day Out at Kirby Park. Families will receive a free kite kit provided by the Blackshear Height Family and CLFE Network, and can cool down with Italian shaved ice or fruit from The Crazy Fruit. Tons of local vendors will also be set up selling unique crafts and items.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

Martial Pint’s Fourth Annual Crawfish Festival

Martial Pint will be hosting its Fourth Annual Crawfish Festival on Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. DJ Matty Mix, Tequila Brothers and 100 Smokes will be playing live for free throughout the festival. Everyone is welcome to play arcade games, ride the mechanical bull, relax on the patio and dance along with the music. Plates will be $10 each.



Lyndall Underwood and Dusty Creek Band – San Angelo VFW

Lyndall Underwood and Dusty Creek Band will be playing at the San Angelo VFW from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be a $10 cover charge. Children under the age of 10 can enter for free.

April 30

