SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From theatre and art to live music and car shows, there is something for everyone happening in San Angelo this week.

Here is what activities and events are taking place in San Angelo from April 19 through April 22:

April 19

Fort Concho Speaker Series: “August Santleben, a Texas Pioneer” by Gerald Fohn from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fort Concho Commissary

Car Show and Churros for Khloe & Family

Angelo’s Best Funnel Cakes and Churros is joining alongside Aqua Fruits and Throwing Shades to raise money for Khloe’s family. Aqua Fruits will be serving aquas and Angelo’s Best will be offering plain funnel cakes. All proceeds will go to the Salazar family. Throwing Shades will also be hosting a car show. Everyone’s welcome to bring their cool rides and support this family. The event will take place in the House of Jireh parking lot from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is cash only.



Regional Cavalry Competition

The Regional Calvary Competition will be taking place beginning Wednesday, April 9 and continuing through Sunday, April 22. From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be an on-field orientation and practices at Fort Concho.

April 20

38th Annual San Angelo Ceramic Symposium

This four-day event will feature exhibits, symposiums, workshops and more from April 20 through April 23. Many events, most of which are free and open to the public will take place in various locations across San Angelo. For the full list of events, visit the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts website.

Ceramic Workshop with Ariel Bowman

On Thursday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Ariel Bowman will be hosting a ceramic workshop in the Main Ceramic Studio at the Mayor Museum. This event is free and open to the public.

Regional Cavalry Competition

On Thursday, April 20 two Regional Calvary Competitions will be taking place at Fort Concho: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Noon Military Horsemanship Competition 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Jumping and Pistol Competition



Take a Close Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., “Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto” will be on display in the Quartermaster at Fort Concho.

Ceramic Workshop with Randy Brodnax

For $25, Randy Brodnax will be hosting a ceramic workshop from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Chicken Farm Art Institute. This workshop will continue Friday and Saturday.

Art Thursday – Clay and Play with Hayun Surl

Ceramic artist Hayn Surl will be hosting a damily-frienly clay activity from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Education Studion at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

11th Annual Kids Marathon Celebration Event

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 Shannon will be hosting its 11th Annual Kids Marathon Celebration Event at San Angelo Stadium. This program was created to help students receive opportunities to be within a program that encourages healthy habits.

Shakespeare on the Concho – Hamlet

Shakespeare on the Concho will be presenting Hamlet beginning April 20 in the Black Box Theatre. Shows will be on April 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. Shows will be at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30. Click here to purchase your tickets.

April 21

ASU Senior Student Exhibits

ASU Senior Student Exhibits will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Gallery 193 in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.

Regional Cavalry Competition

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Noon Combat Horsemanship Competition

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Saber Competition

Take a Close Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

38th Annual Ceramic Symposium

The 38th annual Ceramic Symposium will be taking place in room 101 in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building at Angelo State University. Panelists will include Brad Schwieger, ceramic artist and juror of Angelo State University Graduate Ceramics Juried Exhibition Roy Hanscom, ceramic artist and workshop presenter Hayun Surl, and Ariel Bowman. The moderator is Alex Freeman.

38th Annual Ceramic Symposium Opening Receptions

Remnants: Collaborative Ceramic Works by Abby Broyles and JoElla Mendez at The Coop Gallery

Chicken Farm Artists Showcase at Studio Rio. This show is Friday only.

Wallflower: Ceramic Art by Roy Hanscom at Casa Uno.

Angelo State University Graduate Ceramics Juried Exhibition at Gallery Verde. This exhibit was juried by Brad Schweiger and organized by Hayun Surl.

Betty Benedeadly and Braden Guess

Psychedelic Spaghetti Western Folk Music and Stories with special guest Sarah Millenary will be happening at the Old Gas Station on South Oakes Street next to the Coop Gallery. This event will start at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Ballet San Angelo: The Little Mermaid

Ballet San Angelo will be showcasing their latest children’s ballet, The Little Mermaid, on Friday, April 21 and April Saturday, April 22 at the Brooks and Bates Theatre. This hour-long performance will transport the audience under the sea with Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved fairy tale. Shows will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.



Music City Hit-Maker

The ‘most famous people you’ve never heard of’ will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. at the Murphey Performance Hall and Stage on April 20. Music City Hit-Makers Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley will be performing songs they’ve penned for Nashville’s most notable stars including Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flats and The Dixie Chicks. Be sure to get your ticket to watch these musicians in action.

Murder of the Orient Express

The Angelo Civic Theatre’s production of Murder on the Orient Express will be hitting the stage for its second week. This show will have the audience gripping their passports as Detective Hercule Poirot solves the most thrilling case of his career on a train full of witnesses, all with alibis. The shows will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.



Shakespeare on the Concho – Hamlet

April 22

Fort Concho Frontier Days

Fort Concho’s Annual Frontier Days will be taking place Saturday, April 22. The day will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with pancakes that have been prepared by the Lions Club. Pancake plates are $8 a person. So many fun activities will be taking place on the Fort until 12:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to watch a sheep shearing demonstration, old Western gunfights, 1800s baseball, and so much more. Admission to the grounds is free.



Regional Cavalry Competition

8 a.m. – Morning Flag Raising

9 a.m. – Pass In Review Parade and Inspection

10 a..m to 10:30 a.m. – Unit Demonstration

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Hesse Cup Championship Competition

Invited Artist Workshop with Roy Hanscom

Roy Hanscom will be hosting a workshop for $45, or $25 for students, at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Ambleside Unplugged

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, Ambleside Concho Valley will be celebrating art in all of its forms. Everyone is welcome to join this free family-friendly day filled with heart prizes, music and even Wednesday Addams. There will be opportunities to purchase high-end art, sip online at the piano bar and even get a hidden design.

Take a Closer Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibitions at Oakes Street Galleries – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Coop Gallery

Casa Uno

Gallery Verde

Jesus Rocks the River

Everyone is welcome to join Jesus Rocks the River at 16 E Ave. A #6902 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on April 22. There will be free admission to Jesus Rocks the River with free bounce house food, face painting, t-shirts, and music all day. A silent auction will also take place with all proceeds going to benefit ministries in the area.

Spring Craft Beer Fest

The head or assistant brewers of 10 Texas breweries will be joining local musicians and vendors for Zero One Taproom’s Spring Craft Beer Fest from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Unlimited beer sample wristbands are $40 and can be purchased here. VIP tickets can also be purchased for $60. These include unlimited beer samples, food, and VIP tent access.



Drug Take Back

The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley will be hosting its Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 3553 W. Houston Harte Expressway. Everyone is encouraged to drop off any unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications. Inhalers, glass containers and needles will not be accepted. There will be two fentanyl presentations given to the public. The first will be at 10:30 a.m. and the second will be at 11:15 a.m.



Openings at the Art Center

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., new works will be opening in the Chicken Farm Art Center studios.

Ballet San Angelo: The Little Mermaid – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Texas Barbeque Dinner and Dance

Put on your dancing shoes and head out to the Chicken Farm Art Center at 7 p.m. for Texas Barbeque Dinner and Dance. Tickets are $17 per person.

Murder of the Orient Express – 7:30 p.m.

Shakespeare on the Concho – Hamlet

April 23

Regional Cavalry Competition

The Fiddler’s Green Service at Monuments on the east end of Parade Grounds at Fort Concho will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Sunday Funday Pop-Up Car Show

Unique cars and trucks will be at the Sunday Funday Pop-Up Car Show at 609 S. Oakes St. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. A live DJ, food trucks and craft vendors will all fill the lot as people check out their rides. There will be a Sound Off Competition and the top 20 rides will be awarded. Entry for the Sound Off Competition or to enter a car into the show is $25. Motorcycle and bicycle entrees are $20. It is $15 for pedal and model cars. Move-in will start at 8:30 a.m.



Take a Close Look: Orna Feinstein and McKay Otto – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Murder of the Orient Express – 2 p.m.

Shakespeare on the Concho – Hamlet