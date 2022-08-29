SAN ANGELO, Texas – August is wrapping up as we head into the last month of summer. Take a look at what events are happening from September 1st through 4th:

September 1st

RAM JAM Featuring William Clark Green From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. William Clark Green will perform live at this year’s first Ram Jam of the season. Enjoy free food, live music, and giveaways.

Game Night with the Tom Green County Library Teen Republic Teen Republic patrons grades six through 12th are invited to Game Night on September 1st from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for free!

Angelo State vs Chadron State – at ASU at 7 p.m.

Texas Thursday with Case Hardin The House of FiFi Dubois beginning at 7:30 p.m.



September 2nd

Three Exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts From July 14th through September 11th the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is showcasing The Jerez Collection of textiles and jewelry, Towards a 21st Century Abstraction, and new gifts to the SAMFA collections. SAMFA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is always free to the public



War of Legends The Baronies of Bonwicke, Bryn Gwlad, and Steppes invite you to embrace your legend and have fun with an event space full of Legends at Fort Concho from September 2nd through 5th. Events include: Archery Competitions Siege engine Competition Youth rapier and Chivalric Tourney Bardic Competition Drumming Circle and Hafla and more! Adult registration is $20 Adult member discount registration is $20 Children under the age of 17 are free



For more information click here.

Carson Jeffrey Live at Blaine’s Pub Carson Jeffrey will be performing live at Blaine’s Pub from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a $10 cover charge.



September 3rd

5th Annual Jack Lander Golf Tournament Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. on September 3rd at the Quicksand Golf Course Tee Time/Scramble Format Rules begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost: Foursome: $420 Individual Golfers: $105 Hole Sponsor: $100 Foursome with Hole Sponsor: $500 The event includes coffee, donuts lunch, drink cart, green fees, a cart, contests, a silent auction, and awards. Prizes: First place team: $450 Second place team: $350 Third place team: $250



All proceeds will benefit San Angelo Lions Club Charities including Texas Lions Camp, Family Shelter, Lions Eyeglass Recycling, and Lions Eye Bank. For more information call Lion Keith Perrine at (352) 656-3252 or visit the San Angelo Downtown Lions Club website.

First Saturday @ The Chicken Farm Art Center Live music, shopping, art, and more will be at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 10 am. to 5 p.m.



Children’s Story Time with Joe Joe will be reading a children’s book every Saturday at Old Town Books that is intended for a preschool audience. Reading will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with snacks provided. Reading sessions are also live-streamed on the Old Town Books Facebook page.



Manny’s Birthday Bash 2022! Live music at The House of FiFi Dubois from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Manny Campos to raise money for Angelo State Baseball $15 cover charge, only for ages 18 and up. South Smoke BBQ will also have food at the event.



September 4th

