SAN ANGELO, Texas – November is officially here in San Angelo and so are a ton of fun activities for the whole family and just the adults!

Check out what is happening in San Angelo from Nov. 1 through Nov. 6:

Nov. 2

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

The True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande exhibit is an exploration into the traditions and creative innovations of this region. It features 19 artists and artisans.

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition features artists who make up the Angelo State University Art Department. These artists are: Kat Truth Ewdiwn Cuenco Randy Hall Chris Stewart Ben Sum Hayun Surl John Vinlarek Leila Yarian

Both of these exhibits will be at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum from Sept. 22 through Nov. 7. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is free to the public.



Bilingual Resource Night

San Angelo ISD is inviting families to Community Resource night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Glenmore Elementary. Families will get the chance to learn more about bilingual programs and resources offered through SAISD and San Angelo. Kids will get to participate in face painting, book giveaways and more.

For more information regarding the Resource Night or the SAISD Bilingual Program, visit the district’s website; saisd.org.

Seeing: A Photon’s Journey at the ASU Planetarium

This show put on by the Angelo State Planetarium follows the journey of a single proton as it is produced and travels across space, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson.

This show will be at the Angelo State Planetarium at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $3, tickets for children, active military and senior citizens are $2. ASU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.

Nov. 3

Einstein’s Gravity Playlist

This new planetarium show, created by Montana State University, tells the story of Einstein’s theory of relativity and recently discovered gravitational waves.

This show will be at the Angelo State Planetarium at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $3, tickets for children, active military and senior citizens are $2. ASU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.

Angelo State University’s Low Brass Ensembles Fall Concert

Angelo State University’s Low Brass Ensembles will host its annual fall concert on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building located at 2602 Dena Drive. The concert, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., is set to take place in the building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public and will feature the entire Low Brass Ensemble as well as some smaller ensembles.

Nov. 4

Lunch and Learn!

Artist in the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art’s “True Texas” exhibit, Myles Jakubowski will share the history and manufacturing of the spinning wheel along with a demonstration on two spinning wheels that he had crafted. The public is welcome to bring a lunch and enjoy this event.

Season Finale Concert in the Yard

The Chicken Farm Art Center will be hosting the Season Finale Concert in the Yard on Nov. 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to bring a picnic basket and their own chairs for this free night for live music, shopping and more.

Nov. 5

Veterans Day Parade

The Veteran’s Day Parade honoring the woman veterans of the past, present and future will be taking place in historic downtown San Angelo at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Six Hours of the Dinosaur Race

The Six Hours of the Dinosaur is back this year at the north side entrance of the San Angelo State Park. Onsite registration and packet pickup will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The lineup will begin at 2:45 p.m. with the race starting at 3 p.m.

For more information or to register for the race visit click here.

Nov. 6

