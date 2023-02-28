SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Live music, dazzling entertainment, spectacular art and a world-champion cook-off are all on the lineup for things happening in San Angelo this week!

Check it out:

March 1

Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Look at dazzling displays by printmaker and sculptor Orna Feinstein, and painter and sculptor McKay Otto at the Quartermaster Gallery at Fort Concho from February 16 through April 9. These exhibits done by Texas artists can be seen Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System – Angelo State University Planetarium

Follow the creation of NASA’s Interstellar Boundary Explorer spacecraft on a flat-screen and full-dome show at the Angelo State University Planetarium. The audience will get the chance to hear from the minds that created the IBEX at 7 p.m. Tickets: Adults – $3 Children, Active Military and Senior Citizens – $2 ASU Students, Faculty and Staff – Free



March 2

Artists for Artists

View over 160 pieces of art made by over 100 local artists at the Artists for Artists showcase and sale at the Stephens Performing Art Center. These exhibits will be open on March 2 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to wear their best ‘artsy cocktail’ attire to catch a glimpse of what these San Angelo artists created. Tickets are on sale at the San Angelo Museum of Performing Arts Center for $25.



Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Art Thursday – San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From February 23 through March 9 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Fruit, Foil and Fun! Design your own cartoon Spring Wreath



Cirque Italia Water Circus – 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Italia Water Circus is bringing its new production to San Angelo from March 2 through March 5. Catch mermaids, pirates and more in action under the big tent in the parking lot of Sunset Mall. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets



March 3

Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Literature Alive: Zen Shorts – 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Those ages three to 11 are invited to watch Karl, Addy and Michael learn life lessons from their neighbor, a panda, for this year’s Literature Alive. After watching this book that has been brought to life through film, kids will get the chance to take own their own copy for free. Seating for Zen Shorts, written by Jon J. Muth, is first come first serve. The theatre will seat 150 people with seating on the floor for children. Seating will begin 30 minutes before the show.



Cirque Italia Water Circus – 7:30 p.m.

March 4

Brews, Ewes and BBQ

From 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. teams from across the world will be showcasing their BBQ skills as live music plays near the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the brews, vendors and food trucks at 325 S. Oakes St.

First Saturday at The Chicken Farm Art Center

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Chicken Farm Art Center will be full of vendors and live music. Everyone is welcome to stroll through the art-filled two-acre center for free.

Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Literature Alive: Zen Shorts – 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cirque Italia Water Circus – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

March 5

Exhibition of San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at Quartermaster Gallery

Cirque Italia Water Circus – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Literature Alive: Zen Shorts – 2 p.m.

Chamber Music Concert at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts – Lone Star Brass