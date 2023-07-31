SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Summer isn’t over yet!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Art Cart – Stephens Central Library at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Back to School Summer Pop-Up

City National Bank on Sherwood Way is hosting a Back to School Summer Pop-Up with The United Way of the Concho Valley and Children’s Advocacy Center. Students can participate in United We Read with The United Way and receive a free copy of ” A Bad Case of the Stripes” after each reading. There will also be free snowcones and a supply drive for the Children’s Advocacy Center. This event will start at 10 a.m.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Therapaws – West Branch Library at 2:30 p.m.

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

Art Cart – 3:30 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Thursday, Aug. 3

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Friday, Aug. 4

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stories, Songs, & Surprises at Stephens – 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Stephens Central Library, Spanish Story Time is at 4 p.m.

2nd Annual For the Brave Olympics – Sports Next Level

Tail Wagging Tutors – 2:30 p.m. at the children’s department in Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde

Be Theatre’s Mustache Melodrama: Hazard at the Hangar – 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Movie Night: Ghostbusters

KCSA 97.1 will host their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. Ghostbusters will be featured on Aug. 4 during movie night, which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning. The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available. Text (325) 473-1208 for more information.



Saturday, Aug. 5

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

7th Annual Back to School Bash

Candela Roofing and B. Ramirez Roofing are on a mission to provide school supplies to students at 430 Upton St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or while supplies last. Students will get the chance to pick up supplies like backpacks, notebooks and pencils.

1st Saturdays at The Chicken Farm Art Center

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2nd Annual For the Brave Olympics – Sports Next Level

10th Annual Back to School Celebration

Sunset Mall is partnering with La Esperanza Clinic to host the 10th Annual Back to School Celebration. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., students and their families can get the chance to win school supplies, gift cards and more. Local non-profit businesses will be donating items to fill backpacks.



Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

San Angelo Series Official Launch Celebration – from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Angelo Vistors Center

Story Time and Crafts – 2 p.m. at Stephens Central Library

The Objects are Stronger Than They Appear Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Back to School Picnic in the Park

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas is presenting Back to School Picnic in the Park on Aug. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food, games, music, school supplies and more will be set up at Kirby Park alongside Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas.

Be Theatre’s Mustache Melodrama: Hazard at the Hangar – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger – Gallery Verde 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Western Art Show at Fort Concho – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Be Theatre’s Mustache Melodrama: Hazard at the Hangar – 2 p.m.