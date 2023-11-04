SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents strapped on their running shoes to take part in the Steven Carnes Memorial 5K Run to honor the life and legacy of the run’s namesake on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 4.

The run took place at 9 a.m. at the San Angelo Christian Academy. There, people from across the Concho Valley came to take part in the run, with police officers and members of local junior ROTC groups making an appearance as well to commemorate Steven Carnes.

Steven Carnes was a criminal investigator for the District Attorney’s Office who died on Nov. 13, 2022, in the line of duty. According to the run’s website, Steven Carnes was “an accomplished peace officer of nearly 30 years” who “was a dedicated family man who married his teenage sweetheart, and together they had one child.”

“I’d like the public to be more aware of our first responders and the dangers that they face daily and how we need to come together as a community to honor them more and more,” Jodi Carnes, wife of the late Steven Carnes and an instructor of the RMA program at Howard College, said.

Proceeds gathered from the event go toward Running 4 Heroes, a Florida-based nonprofit organization with national recognition and ties to Texas, and the San Angelo Christian Academy, a nonprofit high school here in San Angelo that the Carnes family holds near to their hearts.

Jodi Carnes hopes that those who couldn’t make it to this year’s run will be able to make it to the one planned to occur next year.

“I do hope that we can grow some momentum going forward and have this be an annual event as it is honoring two nonprofits that are very important in their communities,” Jodi Carnes said.