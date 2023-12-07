SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Lake View High School will soon be “walking in a ‘Winter Wonderland,'” full of fun, food and music for the whole town!

Help the Lake View School Ambassadors raise money for their organization by participating in the Lake View Winter Wonderland. There will be games, live music, prizes, food and drink trucks and special appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. There will also be special performances from some Lake View feeder schools and Lake View culinary, Jazz band, cheerleaders and more.

The event will be on December 14, 2023, from 5:45 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Lake View Campus (900 E. 43rd)