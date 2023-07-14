SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Over 150 amateurs and 25 professional wakeboarders worldwide will compete in Wake the Desert at Lake Nasworthy from July 14 through July 16.

“Wake the Desert is a wakeboard and surf tournament. This is the 23rd year it’s been happening here in San Angelo. We get skill levels and all ages, from beginners to pros, from five years old to 50+ in surf and wakeboard,” said Marc Cabrera, the marketing manager for Family Power Sports. “The past few years, I want to say about three years ago, we probably had about 90 riders, last year we had 120 riders, and this year we actually hit 153. Now the next step is trying to attract a lot of locals from San Angelo.”

Lake Nasworthy has a reputation for being one of the best lakes for Recreational Sports in West Texas and has been putting on Wake the Desert for almost 25 years.

There is a $25,000 prize pool split between all levels.

“They’re surfing at four years old which is pretty awesome and then we have what we call our Masters League for our older people, 50 plus,” said Marc Cabrera. “I think we’ve had people out here at 55 years old throwing it down on a wakeboard.”

“And then we get pros out here from Tokyo, Japan, France, Australia, and then Florida here in the states. So it’s pretty awesome to attract those guys,” he said.

Competitions started today for amateurs and professionals will compete this Saturday and Sunday at Lake Nasworthy.