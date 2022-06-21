SAN ANGELO, Texas — In an effort to keep roadways safe, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is once again collaborating with the Texas Department of Transportation by participating in the Impaired Driver Mobility campaign.

The program will begin on Friday, June 24, 2022. We want to remind people to prepare in advance to call for a ride or have a designated driver should they decide to consume alcoholic beverages. Additionally, prescription medications, non-prescription medications, and controlled substances can have similar effects on the human body and impair driving. This is especially true when used in conjunction with one another or the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to please help our community be a safer place, and remind our friends and family to drive sober, and drive safely.