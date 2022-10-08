SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 6th annual Craft Brew Fest is happening today, October 8, 2022, and is one event you don’t want to miss!

CC Craft Brew Fest

The event is ongoing in front of Zero One Alehouse until 7 p.m. tonight and is hosted by Lonestar 92.9, 106.1 MDX, and FRANK-FM 105.9.

The event will feature beer, wine, food, and retail/craft vendors along with live music and the chance to see up close a Tom Green County Sherriff armored vehicle and an adjacent car show with everything from vintage muscle cars to heavily rigged Jeeps.

Tickets: